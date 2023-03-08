Cheltenham Festival 2023: Day 1 race card and schedule for Tuesday

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham Festival looking to create more history after an astounding win in the Gold Cup in 2022.

As well as the Gold Cup, punters will be excited to take in the Champion Hurdle and plenty more Grade 1 races.

And British trainers will be out for revenge after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.

The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with the full race card for Day 1 on Tueday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 1: Race schedule and latest odds

Odds via Betfair

1:30 Supreme Novices Hurdle

Facile Vega 2/1

Marine Nationale 10/3

Impaire Et Pase 5/1

Il Etait Temps 6/1

Gaelic Warrior, Luccia 8/1

Tahmuras 10/1

High Definition 11/1

Diverge, Hunters Yarn 14/1

Chasing Fire 16/1

Inthepocket 20/1

Dark Raven, Doctor Bravo, Rare Edition 25/1

Colonel Harry, In Excess, Nemean Lion, Strong Leader 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 Arkle Chase

El Fabiolo, Jonbon 6/4

Dysart Dynamo 9/2

Saint Roi 8/1

Appreciate It, Banbridge 10/1

Final Orders 12/1

Sir Gerhard 14/1

Hallow Games 33/1

BAR 40/1

2:50 Ultima Handicap Chase

Corach Rambler, Into Overdrive 7/1

Nasalam 15/2

Fastorslow 8/1

Oscar Elite, The Goffer, Threeunderthrufive 10/1

Stumptown 11/1

Happygolucky 12/1

Beauport, Coeur Serein, Iron Bridge, Lord Accord, Monbeg Genius, Our Power, Remastered, Tea Clipper 14/1

Adamantly Chosen, Dunboyne, Next Destination, The Big Breakaway 16/1

Cloudy Glen, Empire Steel, Fanion D'estruval, I Am Maximus, Lifetime Ambition, Punitive 20/1

BAR 25/1

3:30 Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill 1/3

State Man 11/4

Vauban 9/1

Epatante, Honeysuckle 14/1

I Like To Move It 16/1

Echoes In Rain 20/1

Love Envoi 33/1

Sharjah, Zanahiyr 50/1

First Street, Pied Piper 66/1

Jason The Militant, Not So Sleepy 100/1

4:10 Mares Hurdle

Honeysuckle 2/1

Epatante 3/1

Maries Rock 3/1

Brandy Love 11/2

Echoes In Rain, Love Envoi 6/1

Queens Brook 8/1

Shewearsitwell 12/1

Telmesomethinggirl 16/1

West Balboa 25/1

Anna Bunina 33/1

BAR 50/1

4:50 Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

Tekao 4/1

Byker, Nusret 5/1

Risk Belle 6/1

Perseus Way, Sir Allen 8/1

Bad, Common Practice, Punta Del Este 12/1

Bo Zenith, Cougar, Jazzy Matty, Metamorpheus, Morning Soldier, Samuel Space, Zanndabad 16/1

Afadil, Jolly Nellerie, Might Mo Missouri Pont Audemer, Shared, Thetys 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 National Hunt Chase

Gaillaerd Du Mesnil Evens

Mahler Mission, Ramillies 6/1

Chemicle Energy, Churchstonewarrior 7/1

Minella Crooner, Mister Coffey 8/1

City Chief 10/1

Tenzing 20/1

Fakiera, Frontal Assault, Gold Cup Bailly, Idas Boy 25/1

Iron Bridge, Jon Snow 33/1

Cheltenham Festival race schedule

Four days, 28 races and action aplenty - here’s the full schedule for Cheltenham in 2023 (All times GMT)

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm

Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 15

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm

Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3.30pm

Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4.50pm

Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 16

Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm

Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm

Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm

Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

County Plate Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 17

Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1.30pm

Country Handicap Hurdle - 2.10pm

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2.50pm

Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3.30pm

Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4.10pm

Mares’ Chase - 4.50pm

Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to watch the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the best action on ITV, with live coverage on the channel on each of the four days. Registered users can watch online via ITVX.

What are the odds for the Gold Cup (3.30pm, Friday 17 March)?

Galopin Des Champs 13/8

Noble Yeats 15/2

A Plus Tard 8/1

Bravemansgame 8/1

Stattler 8/1

Ahoy Senor 12/1

Conflated 12/1

Protektorat 16/1

Hewick 20/1

Minella Indo 20/1

Shishkin 20/1

Sounds Russian 25/1

All others 33/1 or higher

What are the odds for the Queen Mother Champion Chase (Wednesday 15 March, 3.30pm)?

Energumene 13/8

Edwardstone 15/8

Editeur Du Gite 6/1

Gentleman de Mee 10/1

Blue Lord 14/1

Nube Negra 25/1

Greaneteen 33/1

Funambule Sivola 40/1

Captain Guiness 50/1

Chacun Pour Soi 50/1

Coeur Sublime 66/1

What are the odds for the Ryanair Chase (Thursday 15 March, 2.50pm)?

Shishkin 11/8

Blue Lord 5/1

Fury Road 6/1

Janidil 7/1

Envoi Allen 12/1

French Dynamite 14/1

Conflated 16/1

Fakir Doudairies 16/1

Pic Dorhy 16/1

Ga Law 20/1

Haut En Couleurs 20/1

Hitman 22/1

Funambule Sivola 25/1

All others 40/1 or higher

What are the odds for the Stayers Hurdle (Thursday 15 March, 3.30pm)?

Blazing Khal 11/4

Teahupoo 7/2

Home By The Lee 6/1

Flooring Porter 7/1

Maries Rock 7/1

Gold Tweet 9/1

Ashdale Bob 14/1

Klassical Dream 14/1

Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge 20/1

Buzz 20/1

Haut En Couleurs 20/1

Dashel Drasher 25/1

Sir Gerhard 25/1

All others 33/1 or higher