Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Latest news and tips as fields for Day 2 races revealed
The ‘greatest show of turf’ begins on Tuesday as Galopin Des Champs targets a third consecutive Gold Cup
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Cheltenham Festival is back. It’s that time of year again when the sporting world turns its eyes on horse racing as the best jockeys, trainers and horses prepare for four days of intense and gruelling competition.
The festival starts with Champion Day on Tuesday 11 before Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday, and Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday this week.
Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs took the honours last year and, with jockey Paul Townend, won the Gold Cup for a second consecutive year. He’s the overwhelming favourite to do so again this week but a late addition to the field may throw a spanner in the works. [CONFIRM Inothewayurthinkin has been added to Gold Cup race]
Elsewhere, the battle between the Irish and British trainers will be renewed as near 250,000 spectators descend on the racecourse for a festival of skill, class and showmanship.
Follow all the news, including previews, expert tips and the latest odds from the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog below:
What is a handicap? A brief guide to horseracing jargon for Cheltenham Festival
The Cheltenham Festival is a rare occasion when the world of horseracing breaks into the collective consciousness of the general public.
It starts with Champion Day on March 11 before Style Wednesday, St Patrick’s Thursday, and Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday 14.
Along with the Grand National in April, Cheltenham attracts the eyes of many people who would otherwise be disengaged by the regular horseracing meetings up and down the country. It is a festival that all can enjoy but the terminology can be a bit confusing for those who only tune in once or twice a year.
Below we break down everything we think you’ll need to know to get the most out of the Cheltenham Festival this year:
What is a handicap? A brief guide to horseracing jargon for Cheltenham Festival
Sir Alex Ferguson is a winner – can his horses follow suit at Cheltenham?
Sir Alex Ferguson spent a sporting career picking up trophies and it remains a trait he has maintained throughout his retirement.
The most decorated manager British football has ever seen has also enjoyed a successful link with horse racing stretching back decades, although unlike his management career, it hasn’t always been plain sailing.
A much-publicised 2003 dispute with Coolmore supremo John Magnier over unpaid stud fees regarding 2,000 Guineas winner Rock Of Gibraltar, ended in an ugly public row with matters complicated still further by Magnier and business partner JP McManus holding a near quarter share in Manchester United at the time.
Ferguson claimed he was gifted a 50 per cent share in the seven-time Group 1 winner, which he owned in partnership with Magnier’s wife Sue, and argued the agreement extended to the colt’s earnings at stud as well as the prize money generated during a record-breaking career.
Sir Alex Ferguson is a winner – but can his horses do the same at Cheltenham?
How the Cheltenham Festival reveals the underlying reasons behind the dominance of Irish trainers
In March every year jockeys, trainers, owners and fans flock to Prestbury Park for the ultimate horseracing show as the Cheltenham Festival brings the National Hunt jump racing season to a thrilling conclusion.
It’s a four-day showcase of the best horses and jockeys jostling alongside one another for pride, prestige and the adulation of the watching crowd.
Each day there’s a champion race with Tuesday hosting the Champion Hurdle, Wednesday the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Thursday the Stayers’ Hurdle and Friday culminating with the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Every jockey, owner and trainer tailors their season to peak at the festival and throughout the week there’s a good-natured rivalry between those from Ireland and Great Britain to see who performs strongest.
But in recent times, it’s been no contest at all.
How Cheltenham Festival reveals reasons behind Ireland’s racing dominance
Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle declarations
Casa No Mento Sam Twiston-Davies
Dysart Enos Jonathan Burke
Gala Marceau Brian Hughes
Jade De Grugy Danny Mullins
Jetara Sam Ewing
Joyeuse Nico de Boinville
July Flower Rachael Blackmore
Kala Conti Jack Kennedy
Lossiemouth Paul Townend
Queens Gamble Paul O'Brien
Take No Chances Harry Skelton
Arkle Challenge Trophy declarations
Jango Baie Nico De Boinville
L’Eau Du Sud Harry Skelton
Majborough Mark Walsh
Touch Me Not Jack Kennedy
Only By Night Keith Donoghue
Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle declarations
Funiculi Funicula Brian Hayes
Irancy Mark Walsh
Karbau Sean O'Keeffe
Karniquet Danny Mullins
Kopek Des Bordes Paul Townend
Romeo Coolio Jack Kennedy
Salvator Mundi Patrick Mullins
Sky Lord Darragh O'Keeffe
Tripoli Flyer Jonathan Burke
Tutti Quanti Harry Cobden
William Munny Sean Flanagan
Workahead Rachael Blackmore
Unibet Champion Hurdle declarations
Burdett Road Sam Twiston-Davies
Constitution Hill Nico de Boinville
King Of Kingsfield Danny Gilligan
State Man Paul Townend
Winter Fog Brian Hayes
Brighterdaysahead Jack Kennedy
Golden Ace Lorcan Williams
Lossiemouth makes late switch at Cheltenham Festival 2025
In the early news surrounding the confirmed runners and riders, Lossiemouth will avoid a mouthwatering showdown with Constitution Hill and Brighterdaysahead in Tuesday's Unibet Champion Hurdle by racing the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle on the same day instead.
Lossiemouth has made the late switch despite appearing to target the Champion Hurdle trail, after banking wins last year in the Mares' Hurdle and the Triumph Hurdle in 2023.
Willie Mullins’ decision appears to have been influenced by the preparation, which saw a heavy fall in the Irish Champion Hurdle in February, with the move to defend the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle title.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments