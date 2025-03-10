Cheltenham Festival 2025 race card, dates, start times and full four-day schedule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheltenham Festival is back as the horse racing season gathers pace with the four-day spectacle one of the highlights of the sport’s calendar.

The Festival in March starts with Champion Day before Style Wednesday and then St Patrick’s Thursday, with Gold Cup Day bringing the event to a close on Friday.

An action-packed festival last year saw trainer Willie Mullins dominate with jockey Paul Townend riding Galopin Des Champs to victory in one of the most prestigious races in the world.

The trainer led Ireland to another prolific week overall, claiming the Prestbury Cup over the UK by an 18-9 scoreline.

You can find all the latest Cheltenham odds and free bet offers with Independent Sport in the build-up to the big week, but here is the schedule and race card:

Grey Dawning ridden by Harry Skelton on their way to winning the Turners Novices' Chase with Ginny's Destiny ridden by Harry Cobden ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

When is 2025 Cheltenham Festival and what races are included?

The Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, 11 March and concludes on Friday, 14 March. Fans will be glued to 28 races over four days, with seven races per day, including 13 races run over fences across the week, 13 over hurdles plus a bumper (flat race) and a cross-country chase.

The shortest run is a little under two miles, while the longest races almost reach four miles. Fans will look out for 13 of the races run at Grade 1 standard, while five are run as Grade 2s, six Grade 3s and the other four being Listed.

The first race is scheduled for 1:20pm GMT each day, with the final race starting at 5:20pm.

How can I watch the Cheltenham Festival on TV and is there a live stream?

You can watch the first six races of each day at the Cheltenham Festival with the ITV1 broadcast, while full coverage of the meet, including the final race of each day is only available through a Racing TV subscription.

Both ITV and Racing TV provide live streams for the coverage through their apps and websites, while fans can of course tune on via the traditional television broadcast. Several online betting sites will also be streaming the event, but in most cases a funded betting account is required.

Tuesday, 11 March - Champion Day

1.20: Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1 )Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m½f| 8 hurdles | Old Course

2.00: My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)Race conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

2.40: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3)Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m1f | 20 fences | Old Course

3.20: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4f | 10 hurdles | Old Course

4.00: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £450,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

4.40: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 8 hurdles | Old Course

5.20: National Hunt ChaseRace conditions: £200,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

Wednesday, 12 March - Style Wednesday

1.20: Turners Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m5f | 10 hurdles | Old Course

2.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)Race conditions: £200,000 | 3m½f | 20 fences | Old Course

2.40: Coral Cup (Grade 3)Race conditions: £100,000 | 2m5f | 10 hurdles | Old Course

3.20: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Listed)Race conditions: £75,000 | 3m6f | 32 obstacles | Old Course

4.00: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)Race conditions: £400,000 | 2m | 13 fences | Old Course

4.40: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3)Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m½f | 14 fences | Old Course

5.20: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)Race conditions: £80,000 | 2m½f | 14 fences | Old Course

Thursday, 13 March - St Patrick’s Thursday

1.20: Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)Race conditions: £105,000 | 2m1f | 8 hurdles | New Course

2.00: Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase (Grade 2)Race conditions: £125,000 | 2m4f | 17 fences | New Course

2.40: Pertemps Final (grade 3)Race conditions: £100,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course

3.20: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)Race conditions: £375,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

4.00: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £325,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course

4.40: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3)Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

5.20: JRL Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Listed)Race conditions: £75,000 | 3m2f | 21 fences | New Course

Friday, 14 March - Gold Cup Day

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £150,000 | 2m1f | 8 hurdles | New Course

2.00: BetMGM County Hurdle (Grade 3)Race conditions: £98,370 (2024) | 2m1f| 8 hurdles | New Course

2.40: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2)Race conditions: £120,000 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

3.20: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)Race conditions: £150,000 | 3m | 12 hurdles | New course

4.00: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1)Race conditions: £625,000 | 3m2½f | 22 fences | New Course

4.40: St James’s Place Hunter Chase (Listed)Race conditions: £50 | 2m4½f | 17 fences | New Course

5.20: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap HurdleRace conditions: £75,000 | 2m4½f | 10 hurdles | New Course

Can I still get a ticket and how much do they cost?

You can secure access to the first three days of the festival through a daily Club Enclosure ticket at £100.80, while Friday is more expensive at £117.90.

Tattersalls tickets will cost you £71.10 on each of the first three days, but Gold Cup day is up at £84.60.

The cheapest way to experience the festival is through the Best Mate enclosure with a day ticket for the first three days priced at £51.30, while Friday will set you back £67.50.

All details can be found with tickets available to purchase through the Jockey Club here.