✕ Close Jockey Rachael Blackmore pays tribute to Jack de Bromhead after Cheltenham victory

Galopin Des Champs proved too strong for Bravemansgame with a brilliant performance to land the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin Des Champs was sent off the 7/5 favourite to make a successful step up in trip in the three-mile-two-furlong showpiece.

And while he was unproven over the distance, his stamina was never in doubt as he outstayed Bravemansgame up the Cheltenham hill to claim an impressive seven-length verdict.

Last year’s winner Rachael Blackmore was unable to repeat her historic triumph 12 months on, as she pulled up on A Plus Tard after being caught by a falling horse five fences out.

Follow all of our final-day coverage from the 2023 Cheltenham Festival below: