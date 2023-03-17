Cheltenham LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from Gold Cup
Galopin Des Champs proved too strong for Bravemansgame with a brilliant performance to land the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.
Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin Des Champs was sent off the 7/5 favourite to make a successful step up in trip in the three-mile-two-furlong showpiece.
And while he was unproven over the distance, his stamina was never in doubt as he outstayed Bravemansgame up the Cheltenham hill to claim an impressive seven-length verdict.
Last year’s winner Rachael Blackmore was unable to repeat her historic triumph 12 months on, as she pulled up on A Plus Tard after being caught by a falling horse five fences out.
Follow all of our final-day coverage from the 2023 Cheltenham Festival below:
4.10 - Hunters Chase
Rockys Howya leads them over the final ditch which is six fences from the end. The unseated horses are right in amongst the leaders.
Chris’ Dream is making his way through the middle.
Mythbuster is up to third as Rockys Howya eases ahead of Go Go Geronimo.
Billaway falls! It’s a mistake over the fence and one of the favourites is down. 12 fences to go.
Go Go Geronimo is on the outside of Rockys Howya with Billaway settling well about half a length behind in a mix of three runners.
And they’re off! Billaway gets off nicely as does Go Go Geronimo who leads the field towards the first fence.
Gold Cup winning trainer Willie Mullins, speaking to ITV Racing:
“We put ourselves under pressure by saying he had enough stamina to win a Gold Cup, he had enough class to win a Gold Cup.
“I didn’t realise how much pressure until about the third last. He flew through and I thought it is going to happen.
“Through the race you are wondering if he is too far back but I had asked Paul to settle him. He had the fastest horse and just needed to ride him home and that is what he has done. “Paul is so good under pressure and I have put him under pressure this week!
“We don’t do as much fast work this year, it is all about stamina. The horse is just relaxed, Paul gets them relaxed and puts them asleep, although I did wonder if we had overdone it at the halfway, we were a long way off.
“We won the Gold Cup this year, you’d like to think we come back next year as favourite and win it but you need a lot of luck. I am just delighted he did what he did.”
4.10 - Hunters Chase latest odds
Vaucelet 5/2
Billaway 6/1
Famous Clermont 15/2
Chris’s Dream 8/1
Rockys Howya 8/1
The Storyteller 10/1
Secret Investor 20/1
Go Go Geronimo 28/1
Dorking Cock 28/1
Cat Tiger 33/1
BAR 33/1 – 23 runners
Winning trainer Willie Mullins, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live: “I am feeling great, feeling emotional. It is fantastic. We had confidence in the horse but you don’t realise how much pressure that puts on you until jumping the second last and you wonder will he stay or not and he stayed, we are delighted.”
Audrey Turley, owner of Galopin Des Champs, speaking to ITV Racing: “It is a dream come true. We never thought we would be here. It is such a wonderful horse. We are just so thrilled. The excitement has been high all week.
“I don’t know what to say or what to think. It is so unbelievable and wonderful. We have to thank Willie Mullins and the wonderful team, we wouldn’t be here without them.”
Winning jockey Paul Townend, speaking to ITV Racing: “It wasn’t clean sailing that is for sure! Everywhere I went I was running into trouble. A proper, proper horse because he ran three different races and still won a Gold Cup.
“I was delighted to see it all going on in front of me. It gave me a chance to fill him up after making up a lot of ground.
“This race is just different. It brings winning to a different level.”
