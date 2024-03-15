Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Result, tips and odds from Gold Cup Day as festival reaches conclusion
Cheltenham schedule, racecard and all the action as the Festival concludes on Day 4, Gold Cup Day
Cheltenham Festival concludes on Day 4 after a thrilling opening day to ‘the greatest show on turf’ was followed by more Irish dominance on Day 2 before a British revival sparked by the Skelton brothers yesterday.
The opening two days saw plenty of success for Willie Mullins, who finally hit his historic milestone of a century of victories at the Cheltenham Festival but went winless on St. Patrick’s Thursday. However, he’s trained the favourite of the showpiece race with Galopin Des Champs looking to retain the Gold Cup this afternoon.
Harry Skelton and Paul Townend are vying for the leading jockey title with both sitting on four wins heading into the final day while Rachael Blackmore trails behind on two and could be in contention.
More than 60,000 spectators are expected to flock to Prestbury Park again for the Festival’s conclusion looking to beat the bookmakers, with today’s schedule including the Triumph Hurdle first up at 1.30pm, as well as the County Handicap Hurdle, the Albert Bartless Novices Hurdle, and of course, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Follow all of our coverage from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival below plus get the best each-way odds and tips for Day 4 here and a full analysis of the best bets in the Gold Cup here:
Day 3: How the Skelton brothers sparked a British revival at Cheltenham Festival
After two days of Irish dominance, Great Britain’s jockeys and trainers fought back on the ironically named St. Patrick’s Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival with five wins from the seven races.
Mainly through the skills of Paul Townend and Rachael Blackmore, coupled with the talent of trainer Willie Mullins, the Irish contingent had won the better of the opening two days, taking 10 of the 13 races, yet there were signs of a possible British challenge with a double win for the Skelton brothers, Harry and Dan, on Wednesday.
It was the same duo that led the British revival on Thursday with two wins from the first three races that caused plenty of excitement with the punters as well as former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson who witnessed his first winners at the Festival as a racehorse owner.
How the Skelton brothers sparked a British revival at Cheltenham Festival
Sir Alex Ferguson and Harry Redknapp also enjoyed success with a string of upsets on St Patrick’s Thursday
Day 2: Willie Mullins’ milestone win is inevitable result of predictable day at Cheltenham
It was always going to happen this week. Irish trainer Willie Mullins arrived at the Cheltenham Festival needing six wins from the 28 possible races to bring up a landmark no other trainer has accomplished: 100 victories at the Cheltenham Festival.
Mullins has been the leading trainer here in nine of the last 11 years, he’s prolific and with a brilliant jockey, in Paul Townend, riding his best horses there was an inevitable feeling about him reaching the figure.
Three winners on the opening day certainly helped and when British trainer Nicky Henderson announced on Wednesday morning that he was withdrawing up to six horses from the rest of the Festival, many that could have challenged the Mullins stable, that inevitability became a certainty.
Willie Mullins’ milestone win is inevitable result of predictable day at Cheltenham
The 67-year-old trainer recorded his 100th winner at the Festival amid testing conditions on a day of short of surprises
Day 1: Rachael Blackmore’s battling win kicks off Cheltenham Festival with a bang
In spite of an onslaught of early rain threatening to dampen spirits as well as the course, Rachael Blackmore ensured the Cheltenham Festival began with a bang in a wonderful ride atop Slade Steel for the opening race of the week, the Supreme Novices Hurdle.
With spectators gathered around the grandstand, a false start scuppered the chance for an expectedly loud Cheltenham roar as sighs of disappointment met the horses instead as they led off. In an almost stubborn response, the gathered crowds were rewarded with a tantalising and fantastic opening race.
Blackmore marshalled Slade Steel beautifully over the deteriorating ground and waited for her moment. She held her horse just on the outside of the pack as the favourite, Tullyhill, and Tellherthename jostled for the lead upfront. With three fences to go, a sense of nervous anticipation settled on the watching onlookers who wondered if she’d left it too late to make a move.
She hadn’t.
Rachael Blackmore’s battling win kicks off Cheltenham Festival with a bang
Last year’s leading jockey Paul Townend picked up where he left off as Willie Mullins closed in on landmark win
Cheltenham Festival tips: Experts on best bets and 10 horses to watch in the Gold Cup today
Galopin Des Champs is set to start Friday’s Gold Cup as the favourite to win Cheltenham Festival’s showpiece race.
Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Paul Townend, Galopin delivered a storming victory for the Irish duo last year and looks set to cap another glorious week for Mullins and Townend at Cheltenham.
But they face competition from Fastorslow, Gerri Colombe, L’Homme Presse and Bravemansgame, who finished runner-up last year after Galopin raced to the front with two fences to go before pulling away up the hill to claim a clear victory.
The 2024 edition of the Gold Cup marks the centenary of the race, first won by Red Splash in 1924.
Here’s our tips for today:
Cheltenham Festival tips: Experts on best bets and horses to watch in the Gold Cup
Bravemansgame returns to Cheltenham looking to improve on last year’s runners-up placing in the Gold Cup, while Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe are also tipped to compete with favourite Galopin
Cheltenham Festival 2024 race card, dates, start times and full four-day schedule
The horse racing season has fully hit its stride, with the great spectacle that is the Cheltenham Festival now underway.
The Festival takes place over four days in March, starting with Champion Day, then it’s Style Wednesday on day two, and St Patrick’s Day falling on day three before finishing with Gold Cup Day.
There are 28 races to enjoy, which began with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle won by Rachael Blackmore on Slade Steel, as well as State Man taking the Champion Hurdle, while Friday’s finale will feature the prestigious Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins will be looking to make it six years in a row as the trainer with the most wins at the Festival, while his jockey Paul Townend has been the outstanding rider in three of the past four years. The jockey who broke that streak, Blackmore, is also hoping to make her mark on Cheltenham this year.
Cheltenham Festival 2024 race card and full four-day schedule
A full run down of all the races at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
How to buy tickets for the Cheltenham Festival
Tickets are being sold to the general public across the four days. There are a number of options, including the Club Enclosure, the Tattersalls Enclosure and Best Mate Enclosure, which is the cheapest with prices from £52 per person. Grandstand tickets have sold out.
Check here to see if you are eligible for Cheltenham free bets.
Cheltenham Festival 2024: Where can I watch on TV?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first five races of the day on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel beginning at 1pm GMT every day until 4.30pm GMT. The races can also be streamed online via ITVX.
There is also a preview show each morning from 8.30am GMT to 10am GMT which is shown on ITV4 and ITVX.
The final two races of each day will not be shown on ITV but fans wanting to watch can do so via Racing TV. Subscriptions for the channel, which shows every race from the festival, are available through Sky and Virgin Media and online through its website and app.
Coverage on Racing TV begins at 12.30pm GMT every day, with coverage ending after the final race.
How the Cheltenham Festival provides the finest climax to the jump racing season
Every sport has its peak. That one test of endurance, ability, skill, and luck. For professional footballers and rugby stars it would be the World Cup, England cricketers may point to the Ashes, for National Hunt jockeys? That pinnacle is the Cheltenham Festival.
Four days of demanding racing, against the best horses and riders, in front of a bumper crowd with prestige, glory, and prize money all on the line.
At Cheltenham there’s a champion race each day with Tuesday hosting the Champion Hurdle, Wednesday the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Thursday the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and Friday culminating with the 100th anniversary of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
How the Cheltenham Festival provides the finest climax to the jump racing season
Over four days of intense racing, jockeys, trainers, and owners compete in the greatest test against the best
Good morning!
This is it, this is the one everyone has been waitin for all week. It’s Cheltenham Gold Cup day!
After a revival in the Prestbury Cup on Thursday there is still a chance the the British trainers and jockeys can come out on top. Ireland lead 12-8 but five winners from seven races yesterday proves there’s a bit of fight and skill on offer from the stables on this side of the Irish Sea.
Harry Skelton will be hoping for a couple of winners as he challenges Paul Townend for the leading jockey title while Willie Mullins’ Galopin Des Champs looks to win consecutive Gold Cups.
Today should be a cracking conclusion to the 2024 festival so stick with us as we bring you the latest updates, odds, tips and more throughout the day.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies