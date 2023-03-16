Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates
Day 2 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 continues
The Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in the Cotswolds for what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, as racegoers descend on the iconic course.
The Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup bookend the four-day meeting as perhaps the two highest-profile Grade 1 races, with Constitution Hill triumphing in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, showing his class to win at a canter after starting as the overwhelming, heavily-backed favourite.
Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham looking to create more history after an astounding win to retain the Gold Cup in 2022 –a victory that helped the Irish trainers triumph handily over their British counterparts to easily land the prestigious Prestbury Cup, with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for the home horses.
The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found, and while organisers will be hoping the rain holds off, it promises to be an exciting week of racing regardless.
Follow all the Day 3 action from Cheltenham below:
Story of the day?
A remarkable final race of Day Two saw 18-year-old jockey, John Gleeson, triumph in the Champion Bumper to close out proceedings.
It was his first rider at Cheltenham and he steered A Dream To Share over the line. Will there be similar drama this afternoon?
Cheltenham top jockey standings
In the battle for top jockey of the Cheltenham Festival it’s the Irish who have dominated the opening two days.
Paul Townend tops the chart with three winners to his name, including on Energumene yesterday. Michael O’Sullivan is still holding his ground and is second after his two winners on Tuesday - he won the opening race of the Festival, then closed out the day with a win in the last race on Day One.
Patrick Mullins, Rachael Blackmore and Derek Fox round out the top five with one victory each while Nico de Boinville is the best of the UK riders having won aboard Constitution Hill on Tuesday
Cheltenham Festival Day Three
It’s been a brilliant two days and there’s a lot to still look forward to as the Cheltenham Festival heads towards it’s biggest race - the Gold Cup - on Friday.
On Tuesday Rachael Blackmore steered Honeysuckle to an emotional farewell in the horse’s last race before retirement then yesterday saw both Energumene and Delta Work regain the titles they won last year in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase respectively.
What stories will today’s racing bring us?
Cheltenham race card 2023: Festival runners and full schedule
Cheltenham Festival saw Rachael Blackmore steer Honeysuckle to an emotional farewell victory on Day 1 before Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners on Day 2.
As well as the Gold Cup, punters will be excited to take on plenty of Grade 1 races this week and the action does not stop with plenty of attractive tips and exciting horses as the festival reaches Day 3.
In what could be a wet week at the festival, British trainers hope to hit back after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.
Cheltenham race card 2023: Festival runners and full schedule
Cheltenham Festival: Day 3 races, weather and full schedule for 2023
Cheltenham Festival: Brighton owner Tony Bloom celebrates Energumene win
Energumene retained his Queen Mother Champion Chase crown at the Cheltenham Festival and its owner Tony Bloom, who also owns Brighton and Hove Albion, may have landed the biggest win of the week with the bookies.
There were reports of two bets totalling £600,000 on the horse, which would have returned approximately £830,000.
“He has done me proud. He ran a magnificent race and totally deserved to win. We are so fortunate to have such an amazing horse. He didn’t run at his best last time out but has shown his class today,” said Bloom, who conceded to “having a few quid on”.
“We have a huge game against Crystal Palace tonight so I will focus on that now before Grimsby in the FA Cup this weekend.”
Cheltenham favourites today: Latest odds and ante-post betting
Whether it’s Mighty Potter, Shishkin or other fine horses, fans will hope to pile on the misery for the bookies.
Now just a day away from the Gold Cup, it’s been a thrilling Festival so far.
Here’s a rundown of where we stand with the latest odds entering Day 3.
Cheltenham favourites today: Latest odds and ante-post betting
Cheltenham Festival favourites today for day 3
‘World’s most expensive’ pint of Guinness goes on sale at Cheltenham
Cheltenham Festival fans will be able to drink the “world’s most expensive” pint of Guinness.
While racing enthusiasts digest all the latest tips for Day 3, they can enjoy a different drink after online bookmaker Fitzdares launched a blend of the Irish stout and sparkling wine that will cost drinkers £20 a pint.
“Club Black Velvet” will mix the thick black beer equally with English fizz, with Fitzdares’ chief executive claiming he had concocted the beverage to celebrate the new post-brexit deal for Northern Ireland, agreed at Windsor in late February.
Price of Guinness at Cheltenham revealed
Price of Guinness at Cheltenham revealed
Cheltenham today: Day 3 schedule and race card
Thursday, March 16
- Turners Novices’ Chase - 1.30pm
- Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase - 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm
- County Plate Chase - 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
Cheltenham today: Day 3 weather forecast and going
Going update: soft, good to soft in places for day three
Punters can use the forecast and going to adjust their selections on Day 3 accordingly, as of Thursday morning, the going is soft, good to soft in places, with the racing switched over to the New course after two days of racing on the Old course.
There has been 4mm of rain in the last 24 hours, but fans will be pleased to learn there is just a bit of drizzle and a small chance of light showers, which would provide an extra 1-2mm of rainfall.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies