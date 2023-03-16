Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates
Day 3 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 continues
The Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in the Cotswolds for what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, as racegoers descend on the iconic course.
The Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup bookend the four-day meeting as perhaps the two highest-profile Grade 1 races, with Constitution Hill triumphing in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, showing his class to win at a canter after starting as the overwhelming, heavily-backed favourite.
Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham looking to create more history after an astounding win to retain the Gold Cup in 2022 –a victory that helped the Irish trainers triumph handily over their British counterparts to easily land the prestigious Prestbury Cup, with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for the home horses.
The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found, and while organisers will be hoping the rain holds off, it promises to be an exciting week of racing regardless.
Follow all the Day 3 action from Cheltenham below:
Cheltenham Festival saw Rachael Blackmore steer Honeysuckle to an emotional farewell victory on Day 1 before Energumene and Delta Work were among the big-name winners on Day 2.
As well as the Gold Cup, punters will be excited to take on plenty of Grade 1 races this week and the action does not stop with plenty of attractive tips and exciting horses as the festival reaches Day 3.
In what could be a wet week at the festival, British trainers hope to hit back after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival including the full race card and Day 3 schedule for Thursday:
One more to go
There is one final race to go on Day 3 at Cheltenham with the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase closing out proceedings.
This one gets going in 15 minutes time.
Cheltenham Festival continues Thursday on Day 3 in what has been a thrilling week of racing.
After a glorious ride from Energumene to win the Champion Chase again for Brighton owner Tony Bloom, look out for another packed race card including seven exciting races to showcase the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds before attention turns to Friday’s Gold Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with tips and best bets to take on Day 3 on Thursday:
You Waer It Well wins the Jack De Bromhead Mares Novices Hurdle
Jack De Bromhead Mares Novices Hurdle result
1. You Wear It Well - 16/1
2. Magical Zoe - 15/2
3. Halka Du Tabert -12/1
4. LucciaNico de Boinville - 6/4
YOU WEAR IT WELL WINS THE JACK DE BROMHEAD MARES NOVICES HURDLE
Magical Zoe’s late drive comes up short as You Wear It Well flies over the line by three lengths. Luccia finishes fourth.
4.50 - Jack De Bromhead Mares Novices Hurdle
You Wear It Well is the clear leader at the last and bombs out in front. What a ride for Gavin Sheehan, Magical Zoe is making a late play but can’t she catch up in the sprint to the line?
4.50 - Jack De Bromhead Mares Novices Hurdle
Princess Zoe and Poetic Music aren’t far away from the front but it’s You Wear It Well still out ahead. Luccia seems to be biding her time under Nico De Boinville, she’s in fourth place.
4.50 - Jack De Bromhead Mares Novices Hurdle
You Wear It Well leads the way over the first few jumps ahead of Luccia. Magical Zoe and Foxy Girl are both over on the outside but there’s a lot of energy being spent getting them closer to the front.
4.50 - Jack De Bromhead Mares Novices Hurdle
And they’re off! Luccia, the favourite, gets away well. Foxy Girl ridden by Rachael Blackmore is towards the back of the field while Magical Zoe is in the middle of the pack.
