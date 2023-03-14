Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Day 1 winners and results
Day 1 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 gets underway
The Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in the Cotswolds for what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, as racegoers descend on the iconic course.
The Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup bookend the four-day meeting as perhaps the two highest-profile Grade 1 races, with the Champions Hurdle contested on the opening day on Tuesday and superstar horse Constitution Hill a heavy favourite to triumph.
Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham looking to create more history after an astounding win to retain the Gold Cup in 2022 –a victory that helped the Irish trainers triumph handily over their British counterparts to easily land the prestigious Prestbury Cup, with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for the home horses.
The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found, and while organisers will be hoping the rain holds off, it promises to be an exciting week of racing regardless.
Follow all the Day 1 action from Cheltenham below:
Cheltenham Festival 2023: AP McCoy hopes it’s a ‘knockout’ for Constitution Hill
“Sport is all about ‘I was there’ moments’,” AP McCoy says to ITV about the big attraction on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.
“You’re hoping for a Mike Tyson job - a knockout.”
Yes, the action is nearing in the Cotswolds, with little more than half an hour until the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Might those soft conditions play a role? Facile Vega is in need of a bounce back performance.
Cheltenham Festival 2023: Expert tips for opening race
13.30 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
Ruby Walsh tip: Facile Vega
“I’ve said it a few times now and I’m not going to change my mind – the best horse in the race is Facile Vega. He has that shocker to overcome at Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival when he was beaten 20 lengths by Il Etait Temps, but the real Facile Vega ran at Christmas when he beat the same horse by four lengths. Facile Vega is the most likely winner, there’s no way I’m going against him currently.”
Oli Bell tip: Marine National
“Marine National has looked impressive this season and the race is cutting up.”
Alex Hammond tip: Facile Vega
“Facile Vega bombed out at the Dublin Racing Festival but that has just made him more appealing on price. Willie [Mullins] will get him back!”
Cheltenham Festival 2023: Conditions set to be ‘testing ground’ today
Jon Pullin, clerk of the course at Cheltenham, has been speaking to ITV this morning, reflecting on a challenging spell of weather.
“It’s been a tricky period,” Pullin said. “We had to start watering back in mid-Feb - we had very little rain through January, nothing through February and the long-range forecast at that stage was suggesting nothing up until this week.
“This drizzle should blow through, it is nothing too measurable. The forecast is to remain dry for the rest of today. Temperatures will drop this evening.
“The current conditions are soft ground. It will be testing for today.”
Cheltenham Festival: Day One racecard
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1.30pm
- Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2.10pm
- Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle - 4.10pm
- Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4.50pm
- National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm
All times GMT.
Cheltenham Festival 2023: Constitution Hill is out and about
One of the most anticipated events at this year’s Cheltenham will be the performance of Constitution Hill, as yet unbeaten his five previous runs under jockey Nico de Boinville.
Last year’s winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle goes for trainer Nicky Henderson in this afternoon’s Champion Hurdle.
Henderson, seeking a record-extending ninth win in the Hurdle, tempered expectations for the horse slightly this week, though there is no doubt the six-year-old looks a real talent.
“Constitution Hill is doing freakish things, but he’s only had five runs in his life and you have to remember it is very early days in his career,” Henderson warned.
Cheltenham Festival 2023: Can Ireland retain the Prestbury Cup?
Irish trainers secured a dominant Pretbury Cup victory in 2022, with their horses taking 18 of the week’s 28 races on a tough four days for British-reared competitors.
Cheltenham Festival 2023: Supreme Novices Hurdle odds
And also thanks to Betfair, here are the latest odds for the opening go over the fences, with six-year-old Irish horse Facile Vega the favourite.
Odds for Supreme Novices Hurdle:
Facile Vega 15/8
Marine Nationale 4/1
II Etait Temps 9/2
Inthepocket 8/1
Tahmuras 11/1
Diverge 16/1
High Definition 20/1
Doctor Bravo 22/1
Chasing Fire 28/1
Rare Edition 28/1
Dark Raven 33/1
Strong Leader 40/1
Fennor Cross 70/1
Palace Boy 200/1
Cheltenham 2023: Rachael Blackmore hopeful of good start to festival
And the so-called Queen of Cheltenham has a runner in the Festival’s very first race, with Inthepocket among the contenders for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
“The rain and the changing ground means that Inthepocket now goes for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle,” Rachael Blackmore said of her first starter, courtesy of Betfair.
“He is a very nice horse, he kept on well to win a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Naas just before Christmas, when he probably wasn’t helped by the omission of the last two flights of hurdles, and he ran a solid race in the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last time to finish second behind Il Etait Temps.
“He is a horse who has a big future, and hopefully he can run well here and get the week off to a good start.”
Cheltenham Festival: A look back at 2022
Rachael Blackmore etched herself further into racing folklore as she added the Cheltenham Gold Cup to 2021’s Grand National in guiding A Plus Tard to a runaway success in chasing’s blue riband event last year.
Not everything had gone right for A Plus Tard in last year’s Gold Cup when finishing runner-up to Henry de Bromhead-trained stablemate Minella Indo and the queen of jump jockeys felt she had unfinished business, having picked the wrong horse.
So it proved, as the 3-1 favourite left the previous winner in his wake following a ride timed to perfection.
Rachael Blackmore makes Cheltenham Gold Cup history on A Plus Tard
Blackmore becomes the first woman to ride a Gold Cup winner, adding to her two Champion Hurdles and the Grand National
