The Cheltenham Festival is back and the 2025 edition has already got off to a barnstorming start, with Golden Ace a surprise winner of the Champion Hurdle after Constitution Hill fell among the storylines on a compelling first day.

A cool, dry day two – known as Style Wednesday – promises more thrills with the Coral Cup and the Queen Mother Champion Chase among the highlights of a packed schedule.

Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon is back for glory in the Champion Chase, having withdrawn at the 11th hour last year. Henry de Bromhead’s Captain Guinness triumphed in Jonbon’s absence but the form book suggests defending his crown will be tough and betting sites make him a big outsider.

Jonbon has been a superstar for owner JP McManus since he parted with £570,000 for the brother to Douvan and he is a rare example in National Hunt racing of a very expensive horse looking a bargain. He has won 17 races out of 20 under rules, with all three defeats coming at Cheltenham, albeit the first of those can be excused as he was up against Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Our racing expert Sam Turner will be at Cheltenham all week, plus legendary former jockey Ruby Walsh has shared his tips with Paddy Power, and Ed Chamberlin and Oli Bell share their tips with Sky Bet.

Day two – Wednesday, 12 March

13.20: Turners Novices’ Hurdle

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Final Demand 6/4

Final Demand is a very good horse. He jumped brilliantly at Limerick and brought that to a whole new level at the Dublin Racing Festival. He travelled really well and his jumping was rock solid. His form overall is more solid than The New Lion’s. If Paul Townend is positive on him then he’ll be hard to beat. The Yellow Clay is a bigger danger than The New Lion.

Sam Turner’s tip: Final Demand 6/4

A cracking renewal of this race with the powerful Dublin Racing Festival winner Final Demand facing a strong challenge The New Lion and The Yellow Clay, while the likes of Potters Charm (tongue tie for the first time) and Sixmilebridge help to provide a strong supporting cast. The shower that fell at the track on Monday may just play to the strengths of Final Demand who posted a freakish performance at Leopardstown and is held in extremely high regard by Willie Mullins and the team at Closutton. A decisive winner of the Challow Hurdle at Newbury, The New Lion must overcome the poor strike rate of those winners trying to win this, while The Yellow Clay could be slightly underestimated by the market given, he is tough and genuine and boasts a touch of class.

Ed Chamberlin’s tip: The New Lion 15/8

It’s The New Lion – big head-to-head against Final Demand – who I think is going to be a Gold Cup horse, against The New Lion, who I think could be a champion hurdle horse, hopefully he’ll have too much speed.

14.00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Ballyburn 5/6

Ballyburn’s jumping has improved throughout the season. He’s the best horse in the race but I wouldn’t rule out the outsiders. There may only be seven of them but it’s a really decent race. I can’t get away from Ballyburn being the best horse.

Sam Turner’s tip: Better Days Ahead 13/2

Ballyburn redeemed his reputation with a fine victory at the Dublin Racing Festival and, as a winner at last year’s Festival, has already proven himself a horse for the big occasion. The one slight doubt is his exuberance and that might see him vulnerable at the end of three miles, a trip he has never run over before. If he settles, he will be difficult to beat, albeit stablemate Dancing City is a guaranteed stayer, almost certain to wind up the pace from some way out. The underrated Better Days Ahead and Gorgeous Tom are no back numbers either with the latter likely to find some improvement tackling three miles for the first time.

open image in gallery Willie Mullin's Ballyburn is the favourite to win the Browns Advisory Chase ( Evan Treacy/PA Wire )

14.40: Coral Cup Hurdle

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Bunting 11/2

The Coral Cup is not a race I’d be mad keen on because it’s one of those handicaps you need a lot of luck – and I hate races you need luck! Be Aware sticks out for the Skeltons and they are really positive about him. I like Bunting, but I wouldn’t rule out Jimmy Du Seuil. It’s more a race for the Eliminator than trying to find the winner. I wouldn’t put you off Bunting, but it’s a race I could never figure out.

Sam Turner’s tip: Impose Toi 15/2

Be Aware fits several key trends required to win this race –12 of the past 15 winners had run at Cheltenham previously, while 10 of them had finished in the top four at the very least. Top handicap form over the minimum trip is also a positive as is less than nine hurdle starts, two criteria both Be Aware and Impose Toi fulfil. The latter represents Nicky Henderson who has won four of the past 15 renewals and this looks to have been the plan for some time. Henderson’s gelding was a good winner at Newbury when last seen and the first-time cheekpieces could produce further improvement. At bigger prices, Jimmy Du Seuil is an intriguing runner, while Beckett Rock makes some appeal for a stable in better form now.

15.20: Cross Country Steeple Chase

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Vanillier 6/1

I’ve been all over Vanillier for a while. He’s the one for me in the Cross Country Chase. Galvin is a bigger danger at the weights than Stumpton. Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue are keen on Stumpton but I’m not listening, I’m still going with Vanillier.

Sam Turner’s tip: Stumptown 9/4

The vibes for both Stumptown and Busselton have been strong for some time and narrow preference is for the former who is equipped with the cheekpieces for the first time. The selection won a similar race over course and distance before Christmas and, although he has been punished by the handicapper for that defeat of Mister Coffey, his trainer is a master at finding improvement. Busselton has been backed from 20-1 into a third of those odds in the ante-post lists and has 15 lengths to find with Stumptown from December, however he is better off at the weights here and could trouble the market leader.

16.00: Queen Mother Champion Chase

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Jonbon 4/5

Jonbon, all day, every day. He comes here on an upward curve and I hope he wins. He’s a brilliant horse and I hope he gets the credit he deserves. He’s an absolute good thing.

Sam Turner’s tip: Jonbon 4/5

Jonbon’s critics will point to the fact he has been beaten three times at Cheltenham, while handicappers will point to his best six career efforts taking place away from Prestbury Park. However, the nine-year-old has won all eight of his starts with Nico de Boinville on board and he looks sure to have a good pace to aim at here with the front-running Solness in opposition. Of his rivals, Marine Nationale should relish the drying ground and strong pace and looks the best placed to cause Jonbon most problems.

Ed Chamberlin’s tip: Jonbon 5/6

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the big race of the day, and one of the big horses of the week. I can’t wait to see Jonbon – I love him. Sir Anthony McCoy would come back and ride him if he could. He's unbeatable, I think, under Nico de Boinville – and how pleased am I that Sky Bet are going to super boost Jonbon – fantastic!

open image in gallery The mighty Jonbon is favourite in the day’s headline race, the Champion Chase ( PA )

16.40: Grand Annual Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Ruby Walsh: Third Time Lucki 22/1

Last year’s winner Unexpected Party has a massive chance again. Third Time Lucki ran well enough on his first run for Fergal O’Brien’s yard, he’s dropped enough in the weights and he’s an each-way poke.

Sam Turner’s tip: My Mate Mozzie 6/1

No horse has won this event back-to-back since 1959 so Unexpected Party must defy history to repeat his win from 12 months ago. However, his trainer is brilliant at targeting Festival handicaps so he can’t be discounted despite the stats. Proper spring ground is ideal for My Mate Mozzie who came from a long way back to take second in a hot Leopardstown handicap last time. He could be the chief beneficiary from a strong gallop. JPR One (ground will also suit), Traprain Law (should relish a generous pace) and Dancing On My Own (decent course form) also made the shortlist.

17.20: Champion Bumper

Ruby Walsh’s tip: Copacabana 5/2

Bambino Fever surprised up a bit at Leopardstown. She’s a pretty good mare. We’ve only had Aqua Force a couple of weeks. Gameofinches came to us after winning a point-to-point in November so we didn’t have him in the yard until a couple of weeks after that. He had been trained to win that so he’s a very lean horse. He’s not difficult to train but you can’t train them like one you’ve had through pre-season and you’re building through the year. Copacabana is that horse. He’s been in the routine a long time. I was impressed with him at Navan. I put him up after that and I haven’t changed my mind. He’s the one.

Sam Turner’s tip: Bambino Fever 6/1

Given Willie Mullins has trained the winner of this contest a staggering 13 times, it seems prudent to seriously consider his five runners. The market seems to favour Navan scorer Copacabana and Gameofinches, a good winner at Punchestown last month, and both look to have all the skills required to win this finale. However, Bambino Fever looked an exceptional mare when scoring at the Dublin Racing Festival and she might put her turn of foot to good use. No Drama This End could be the best of British, while El Cairos will be overlooked in the market given his amateur rider.