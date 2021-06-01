Noon Star misses Oaks

Blood disorder rules Stoute filly out of Epsom Classic.

Pa Sport Reporters
Tuesday 01 June 2021 16:00
Noon Star has been ruled out of the Oaks
(PA Wire)

Noon Star has been ruled out of the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom because of a blood disorder.

Sir Michael Stoute’s charge had been as low as 10-1 for the fillies’ Classic after winning two of her four starts and finishing second in the Musidora Stakes at York last time out.

However, a setback means the daughter of Galileo, who is out of multiple Group One winner Midday, will not line up at Epsom on Friday.

A statement issued on behalf of Stoute read: “Noon Star will not now be running in the Cazoo Oaks on Friday, due to a blood disorder.”

Royal Ascot could be the next port of call for Noon Star, however, with the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes on June 17 a possible target.

Owner Juddmonte tweeted: “Noon Star has had a temporary setback so will not run in the Oaks on Friday. All being well, she could head to the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.”