Grand National 2022: Full list of runners and odds
The 2022 edition is set to be the 174th edition of the race
The 2022 Grand National is set to take place this weekend as Aintree welcomes back one of the most famous races of the year.
It will be the 174th edition of the iconic race as a stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner.
Of the horses scheduled to run, there will be a maximum field of 40 and an additional four reserves in case of any drop-outs.
The world’s greatest steeplechase is nearly upon us as horse racing fans prepare to descend on Aintree once more.
Here is a full list of the runners and odds.
Who are the runners and what are the odds?
- Minella Times (11/1)
- Delta Work (15/2)
- School Boy Hours (33/1)
- Any Second Now (7/1)
- Run Wild Fred (20/1)
- Lostintranslation (40/1)
- Brahma Bull (66/1)
- Battleoverdoyen (50/1)
- Burrows Saint (20/1)
- Mount Ida (20/1)
- Longhouse Poet (14/1)
- Fiddlerontheroof (14/1)
- Two For Gold (28/1)
- Santini (33/1)
- Samcro (50/1)
- Escaria Ten (10/1)
- Good Boy Bobby (40/1)
- Romain De Senam (100/1)
- Coko Beach (33/1)
- De Rasher Counter (40/1)
- Court Maid (66/1)
- Kildisart (33/1)
- Discorama (33/1)
- Top Ville Ben (50/1)
- Enjoy D’allen (12/1)
- Anibale Fly (40/1)
- Dingo Dollar (50/1)
- Freewheelin Dylan (50/1)
- Class Conti (66/1)
- Noble Yeats (22/1)
- Mighty Thunder (33/1)
- Cloth Cap (16/1)
- Snow Leopardess (15/2)
- Agusta Gold (50/1)
- Commodore (40/1)
- Deise Aba (50/1)
- Blaklion (50/1)
- Poker Party (66/1)
- Death Duty (25/1)
- Domaine De L’isle (66/1)
- Eclair Surf (14/1)
- Fortescue (20/1)
