The 2022 Grand National will welcome flocks of horse racing fans back to Aintree this week in what promises to be a thrilling few days.

Punters were kept away from the event in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they return this year and will all be looking towards the big race on Saturday as the Grand National takes centre stage.

In the 147th edition of the historic race, who will take the victory?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the race.

What time does it start?

The Grand National is scheduled to get underway at 5.15pm on Saturday 9 April.

How can I watch it?

Coverage of the race gets underway on ITV1 from 1pm. Once the Grand National is finished they will continue to broadcast the other races at Aintree until 6.15pm.

Who are the runners and what are the odds?