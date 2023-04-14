The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How many horses race in the Grand National?
40 runners will take to the field and compete over the four mile course at Aintree
The most famous event in the British racing calender returns with the Grand National once again returning to Aintree.
First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees the competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of joining the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll in horse racing history.
Each year 40 runners are selected to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course after a longer list of entrants is narrowed down before the start of the race on 15th April.
Last year’s winner Noble Yeats is in the field once again and is hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the National. But, he faces stiff competition from the Lucinda Russell trained Corach Rambler who impressed at Cheltenham in March and Gordon Elliott’s Delta Work - most famous for beating Tiger Roll in the 2022 Cheltenham Cross Country Chase.
Here are the runners and current odds for the 2023 Grand National:
Grand National runners and odds
- Corach Rambler (T: Lucinda Russell; J: Derek Fox) 8/1
- Delta Work (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Keith Donoghue) 8/1
- Noble Yeats (T: Emmet Mullins; J: Sean Bowen) 8/1
- Gaillard Du Mesnil (T: Willie Mullins; J: Paul Townend) 11/1
- Ain’t That A Shame (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Rachael Blackmore) 12/1
- Mr Incredible (T: Willie Mullins; J: Brian Hayes) 12/1
- Le Milos (T: Dan Skelton; J: Harry Skelton) 14/1
- Longhouse Poet (T: Martin Brassil; J: JJ Slevin) 14/1
- Any Second Now (T: Ted Walsh; J: Mark Walsh) 16/1
- Capodanno (T: Willie Mullins; J: Danny Mullins) 16/1
- The Big Dog (T: Peter Fahey; J: Aidan Coleman) 16/1
- Galvin (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Davy Russell) 20/1
- Vanillier (T: Gavin Cromwell; J: Sean Flanagan) 20/1
- Our Power (T: Sam Thomas; J: Sam Twiston-Davies) 22/1
- Fury Road (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jonjo O’Neill Jr) 25/1
- Lifetime Ambition (T: Mrs John Harrington; J: Sean O’Keeffe) 28/1
- Roi Mage (T: Patrick Griffin; J: Felix de Giles) 28/1
- Back On The Lash (T: Martin Keighley; J: Adam Wedge) 33/1
- Coko Beach (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Harry Cobden) 33/1
- The Big Breakaway (T: Joe Tizzard; J: Brendan Powell) 33/1
- Velvet Elvis (T: Thomas Gibney; J: Darragh O’Keeffe) 33/1
- Carefully Selected (T: Willie Mullins; J: Michael O’Sullivan) 40/1
- Dunboyne (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Jack Tudor) 40/1
- Mister Coffey (T: Nicky Henderson; J: Nico de Boinville) 40/1
- Eva’s Oskar (T: Tim Vaughan; J: Alan Johns) 50/1
- Fortescue (T: Henry Daly; J: Hugh Nugent) 50/1
- Gabbys Cross (T: Henry De Bromhead; J: Peter Carberry) 50/1
- Minella Trump (T: Donald McCain; J: Theo Gillard) 50/1
- Cloudy Glen (T: Venetia Williams; J: Charlie Deutsch) 50/1
- Born By The Sea (T: John Gilligan; J: Phillip Enright) 50/1
- Darasso (T: J P O’Brien; J: Luke Dempsey) 66/1
- Recite A Prayer (T: Willie Mullins; J: Jack Foley) 66/1
- Sam Brown (T: Anthony Honeyball; J: Jonathan Burke) 66/1
- Hill Sixteen (T: Sandy Thomson; J: Ryan Mania) 80/1
- Diol Ker (T: Noel Meade; J: Kieren Buckley) 80/1
- Enjoy D’allen (T: Ciaran Murphy; J: Simon Torrens) 80/1
- Escaria Ten (T: Gordon Elliott; J: Adrian Heskin) 100/1
- A Wave Of The Sea (T: Joseph O’Brien; J: Shane Fitzgerald) 100/1
- Cape Gentleman (T: John Joseph Hanlon; J: Jody McGarvey) 100/1
- Francky Du Berlais (T: Peter Bowen; J: Ben Jones) 100/1
