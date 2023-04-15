Grand National 2023 LIVE: Runners, odds, tips and latest updates ahead of big race at Aintree
Aintree plays host to the 175th running of the Grand National on the UK’s biggest betting day
The most famous event in British racing returns in 2023 with the Grand National set to be held for the 175th time at Aintree today.
First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees competing horses and jockeys clear 30 fences in the hopes of etching their names in history, on the biggest annual day of betting in the UK - with punters set to spend £250m on having a flutter.
Noble Yeats took victory in 2022, becoming the first seven-year-old horse to win in more than 80 years and 39 runners are ready to tackle the four-and-a-bit mile course,
The likes of the Rachael Blackmore-ridden Ain’t That A Shame, two-time Cheltenham winner Corach Rambler and defending champion Noble Yeats are towards the top of the betting and the race should prove to be a fascinating watch.
Follow all the build-up and action from Aintree below:
A look at all 40 runners: No. 13 - Galvin
Form: 61462 / Official Rating: 166 / Weight: 11st 11lbs / Age: 9 / Jockey: D N Russell / Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Useful staying chaser that was fourth in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup and was last seen running second in the Cross Country Chase to his stablemate Delta Work.
Has won over 3m6f in the past too, so stamina will be fine in what will be his first try in this race.
Another of those with a big weight though (11-11), so would be needing to defy some hefty weight stats to win, but is classy on his day and could easily hunt round the first part of the race and pick them off in the closing circuit. Chance, but a big weight burden makes life hard.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 12 - Vanillier
Form: -636F2 / Official Rating: 147 / Weight: 10st 6lbs / Age: 8 / Jockey: S W Flanagan / Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Interesting Irish runner from the Gavin Cromwell yard. Has a lovely racing weight (10-6) to carry and should be spot-on for this after a close second to the useful Kemboy in the Bobby Jo Chase last time out at Fairyhouse.
Maybe, however, a bit to prove over this trip after weakening aver 3m6f in the NH Plate at Cheltenham last season, but is only 8 and could have more to come.
First run in the National.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 11 - The Big Dog
Form: 6-113F / Official Rating: 160 / Weight: 11st 5lbs / Age: 10 / Jockey: Aidan Coleman / Trainer: Peter Fahey
Fell last time out in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown – so coming into the National, a race where jumping is key, off the back of a defeat isn’t ideal.
That said, is a useful staying chaser and prior to that tumble this 10 year-old was a fine third in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow.
Might also want the ground to have some degree of ‘soft’ in it to have a better chance, plus the 70-day absence from the track isn’t ideal with 77% of the last 31 winners having run within the last 34 days.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 10 - Capodanno
Form: 2U4-13 / Official Rating: 160 / Weight: 11st 5lbs / Age: 7 / Jockey: D E Mullins / Trainer: Willie Mullins
Another from the Willie Mullins yard and owned by JP McManus. Still only a 7 year-old, so would have this stat against him and has only run 6 times over fences (2 wins).
Has shown that he’s certainly going the right way though and was a Grade One Novice Chase winner at the Punchestown Festival last April.
Overall, a promising sort that has time on his side, but his lack of experience and big weight (11-5) you feel are hurdles that would be against him.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 9 - Longhouse Poet
Form: -P16U1 / Official Rating: 155 / Weight: 11st / Age: 9 / Jockey: J J Slevin / Trainer: Martin Brassil
Fancied to run well in the race 12 months ago and did run a fair race to be 6th. However, was beaten 34 lengths at the line by the winner Noble Yeats so has a fair bit of ground to make up.
Getting in here off the same mark as last year and another year older and wiser at 9 will help. Last seen winning at Down Royal in March, so heads here in winning form and his experience of the National fences will be a plus.
Ground to make up but will carry 4lbs less than last year which helps. Place claims for this Irish raider.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 8 - Le Milos
Form: 14-112 / Official Rating: 152 / Weight: 10st 11lbs / Age: 8 / Jockey: Harry Skelton / Trainer: Dan Skelton
Has an exciting profile, with a nice weight at 10-11 and aged just 8. Moved to the Dan Skelton yard (from Tim Vaughan) last year and has done well to win two of his three starts for his new yard.
Won the Coral Gold Cup back in November and was a close runner-up in the Premier Chase at Kelso in March. Should be spot-on for this and despite yet to race beyond 3m2f, looks the sort to relish the test.
First run in the race and would be looking to give his trainer Dan Skelton a first National win. Live chance if taking to the fences.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 7 - Mr Incredible
Form: RP-B23 / Official Rating: 145 / Weight: 10st 4lbs / Age: 7 / Jockey: B Hayes / Trainer: Willie Mullins
From the powerful Willie Mullins yard, whose only win in the National to date came in 2005 with Hedgehunter. Last seen running a fair third in the Kim Muir Chase at the Cheltenham Festival – staying on to be just 5¾ lengths back.
Lightly-raced with just seven career runs, so should have more to come, and the longer trip looks a plus.
However, despite a 7 year-old winning last year, that was the first horse of that age to take the National since 1940 – so, this is still a big stat for him to overcome. On a plus, would only have 10-4 if getting into the race.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 6 - Any Second Now
Form: 12-241 / Official Rating: 167 / Weight: 11st 12lbs / Age: 11 / Jockey: M P Walsh / Trainer: Ted Walsh
This 11 year-old will be having his third run in the race, having finished third in 2021 and runner-up 12 months ago.
However, this JP McManus runner is not getting any younger at 11 and is also rated 8lbs higher this year. He’ll also have a big weight of 11-12 to carry – 4lbs more than 12 months ago.
The positives are that he’s still loving his racing – winning well at Navan recently, which will set him up for another big run in a race we know he loves.
Would be looking to give owner JP McManus his third Grand National win, after taking the prize in 2010 with Don’t Push It and 2021 with Minella Times.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 5 - Gaillard Du Mesnil
Form: 3-2131 / Official Rating: 155 / Weight: 11st / Age: 7 / Jockey: P Townend / Trainer: Willie Mullins
Not a fast horse, but that doesn’t matter in the Grand National. However, this Willie Mullins runner does have plenty of stamina to make up for his lack of pace.
Stayed on well to take the NH Plate at the Cheltenham Festival last time out over 3m6f and was also third in the 2022 Irish Grand National.
Therefore, we know he stays well and from his 9 career chase starts is yet to finish out of the first three (2 wins). First run in the race, so the ability to handle the fences taken on trust, but a sound jumper.
The negatives would be his age (7), while he’s another recent Festival winner – and they don’t have the best record of following up in the National.
A look at all 40 runners: No. 4 - Noble Yeats
Form: -P1134 / Official Rating: 166 / Weight: 11st 11lbs / Age: 8 / Jockey: S Bowen / Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Became the first 7 year-old National winner since 1940 when winning 12 months ago and has returned this season in great shape.
Won the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree back in December and was a fine staying-on fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time out.
The return to the longer trip is a big plus and at 8 years-old has time and age on his side. We know the fences suit, so another big chance in a race that this stamina-happy horse loves.
Downside for his backers is that he’s rated a massive 19lbs higher this year. The last horse to win the National with 11st-11lbs or more was Red Rum in 1974.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies