Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The anticipation for the Grand National continues to rise, after King George VI Chase winner Hewick was given the top weight last month.

The event at Aintree is not due to take place until April, and Hewick weighed in at 11st 12lb, with last year’s winner Corach Rambler coming in at 11st 2lb.

Gavin Cromwell’s Vanillier has a weight of 10st 8lb and looks poised to enter the race as favourite with several bookmakers, having only been beaten by two and a quarter lengths in last year’s contest.

Nine-year-old Hewick is being primed for a run at a famous hat-trick, as he is due to race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, and has already won the Galway Plate and the American Grand National, a good feat for a horse purchased by John Hanlon for £800.

Here’s everything you need to know about the race and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is the Grand National?

The race is the highlight of the three-day Festival which takes place at Aintree Racecourse on the outskirts of Liverpool from Thursday 11 April to Saturday 13 April, with the main event on Saturday afternoon.

What time is it?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday afternoon at 4pm GMT, having been brought forward from 5.15pm after controversy in the 2023 edition.

How can I watch it?

The race will be shown live on ITV, and Racing TV will also show the race live. The race can also be streamed live on ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

How many horses run in it?

There will be 34 horses running in the 2024 race, down from 40 in 2023. The number has not always been consistent, there were 66 for example in 1929.

When are the horses announced?

The final horses will be confirmed on Thursday, 11 April, two days before the race, and if a horse is withdrawn after that time they will not be replaced.

The initial entries had to be made by 6 February, and the weights were published on 20 February. The Monday before the race the number will be reduced to 50.

There are a lot of criteria for being allowed to enter the Grand National, including that they have to be aged seven or older and have completed three or more steeplechases and at least one in the same season as the Raintree event.

Odds

Vanillier 10/1

I Am Maximus 10/1

Corach Rambler 11/1

Noble Yeats 14/1

Mahler Mission 14/1

Kittys Light 16/1

Panda Boy 16/1

Meetingofthewaters 18/1

Monbeg Genius 20/1

Galvin 20/1

Chemical Energy 25/1

Minella Indo 25/1

Capodanno 25/1

Nassalam 25/1