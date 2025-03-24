The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Grand National runners, riders and latest odds for 2025 race
Last year’s winner, I Am Maximus, is in contention to triumph once again at Aintree for famed trainer Gordon Elliott
The Grand National is just weeks away as momentum gathers after a thrilling four days at Cheltenham Festival to leave the British horse racing calendar in full swing.
Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin appeared set to attempt a famous double at Aintree, but he was one of 11 horses taken out with three more not qualifying after the latest scratchings' stage, boosting hopes of an audacious repeat for I Am Maximus after glory in 2024 with jockey Paul Townend.
Inothewayurthinkin, who was the 3/1 favourite after downing Galopin des Champs at Cheltenham, was attempting to become just the second horse after Golden Miller in 1934 to win both iconic races in the same season.
But his withdrawal leaves Irish Grand National winner Intense Raffles as the new favourite to triumph on 5 April at 7-1, though I Am Maximus is well backed at 8/1 and could become the latest dual scorer after Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019.
Here’s everything you need to know about the race and key dates and times to look out for:
When and where is the Grand National 2025?
The Grand National is on Saturday, 5 April and headlines a three-day festival of racing at Aintree racecourse, which begins on Thursday, 3 April.
The big race begins at 4pm BST on 5 April. Aintree Racecourse, positioned just outside of Liverpool, will host the iconic race, with more history to be made this year on the Mildmay course.
The triangular-shaped course, which is just over 2m2f long, is one of the most challenging tests in the sport with a maximum of 34 horses, cut from 40 in 2023, battling for glory.
The race can vary in time, with Mr Frisk triumphing in 1990 in a breathtaking time of eight minutes and 47.80 seconds, but most years the winner crosses the finish line in just over nine minutes.
Grand National 2025 entries
1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9-11-12 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins (IRE) 167
2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11-11-9 Mrs S Ricci Venetia Williams 164
3 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8-11-8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew Willie Mullins (IRE) 163
4 L'Homme Presse (FR) 10-11-8 Dfa Racing (Pink, Edwards & Sharman) Venetia Williams 163
5 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9-11-8 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins (IRE) 163
6 Hewick (IRE) 10-11-7 Mr TJ McDonald Tara Lee Cogan (IRE) 162
7 Minella Indo (IRE) 12-11-3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead (IRE) 158
8 Appreciate It (IRE) 11-11-2 Miss MA Masterson Willie Mullins (IRE) 157
9 Capodanno (FR) 9-11-2 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins (IRE) 157
10 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9-11-2 Mr David Bobbett Willie Mullins (IRE) 157
11 Stumptown (IRE) 8-11-2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell (IRE) 157
12 Conflated (IRE) 11-11-2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) 157
13 Hitman (FR) 9-11-1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls 156
14 Beauport (IRE) 9-11-1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies 156
15 Bravemansgame (FR) 10-11-0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls 155
16 Chantry House (IRE) 11-10-13 Mr JP McManus Nicky Henderson 154
17 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10-10-12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls 153
18 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8-10-12 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell (IRE) 153
19 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9-10-11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls 152
20 Iroko (FR) 7-10-11 Mr JP McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero 152
21 Intense Raffles (FR) 7-10-10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Thomas Gibney (IRE) 151
22 Senior Chief (GB) 8-10-10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead (IRE) 151
23 Idas Boy (IRE) 11-10-10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips 151
24 Mr Incredible (IRE) 9-10-9 Mr J Manclark Sandy Thomson 150
25 Fil Dor (FR) 7-10-9 Robcour Gordon Elliott (IRE) 150
26 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7-109 Mr DM Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies 150
27 Coko Beach (FR) 10-10-9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) 150
28 Farouk d'Alene (FR) 10-10-9 Mr Justin Carthy Gary Brown (IRE) 150
29 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8-10-9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls 150
30 Velvet Elvis (IRE) 9-10-7 Mr D Kierans Gavin Cromwell (IRE) 148
31 Minella Drama (IRE) 10-10-7 Green Day Racing Donald McCain 148
32 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8-10-7 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins (IRE) 148
33 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9-10-6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & AJ O'Neill 147
34 Vanillier (FR) 10-10-6 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell (IRE) 147
Grand National 2025 latest odds
When are the horses announced?
The confirmed field will be published 48 hours before the race, with entries already closed, that list will be cut down over several key dates.
- March 18 – Second round of scratches
- March 31 – Five-day confirmations
- April 3 – 48-hour declarations and final field confirmed
How can I watch on TV and is there a live stream?
More than six million fans tuned in to watch last year’s Grand National, which is on free-to-air television through ITV, with the channel set to broadcast coverage throughout the three-day Aintree meet.
But if you want full and uninterrupted coverage of all the races, you must have a subscription for Racing TV. Both ITV and Racing TV will provide live streams. ITVX and Racing TV are available through the websites or dedicated apps on your phone.
Prize money: How much does the Grand National winner win?
The pot for the Grand National is up to an eyewatering £1 million and the winning connections earn £500,000.
The rest of the pot is split up as follows:
- Second place – £200,000
- Third place – £100,000
- Fourth place – £65,000
- Fifth place – £40,000
- Sixth place – £30,000
- Seventh place – £20,000
- Eight place – £ 15,000
- Ninth place – £10,000
- Tenth place – £5000
How much are tickets and are they still available?
Tickets are still available and as cheap as £85 for the Festival Zone area, but if you want a seat, it’s £195 to offer fans an excellent view from the grand stand.
The opening two days of the meet offer cheaper tickets: From £31.50 to £130, while hospitality packages are available through The Jockey Club with more information here.
