Harry Redknapp is best known for his lengthy career in the football manager’s dugout but now he’s turned his hand to ownership, specifically racehorse ownership.

Since last year, the former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth manager has part-owned a horse that will now compete in the biggest race on the UK calendar, the Grand National at Aintree this weekend.

The 76-year-old has made no secret of his love of racing and his love of the Grand National in particular, with a lifelong dream about to be fulfilled.

Redknapp recently said: "It would be amazing to have a runner in the Grand National. I would love to have a runner. It's one of my favourite races. This would be my first runner in the National and I would love it. I'd love to go out and watch him run. I love racing. It's my big passion."

Here’s all you need to know about Harry Redknapp’s Grand National ownership:

Which horse does Harry Redknapp own in the Grand National?

Redknapp is the co-owner of Back On The Lash. He and three others chipped in to buy him last March and the nine-year-old, trained by Martin Keighley, will now compete in the Grand National for the first time with Adam Wedge as the jockey.

What are Harry Redknapp’s horse’s odds?

The Redknapp factor seems to have encouraged punters to put plenty of money on Back On The Lash. He was out at 66/1 to win at one stage but as the bets have poured in, he has shortened to the point where he is currently trading at around 25/1.

How has Back On The Lash done in the past?

Back On The Lash was pulled up on his last outing in the Cross Country at the Cheltenham Festival but, prior to that, he won at Cheltenham on Trials Day in January and finished third and second in his other runs this season.

He won just over £18,000 with his triumph on Trials Day at odds of 6-1 under jockey Sean Bowen and has won his owners just over £29,000 since they bought him. Now, the nine-year-old enters the 40-horse Grand National with the joint-lowest weight to carry, just 10st 2lb.