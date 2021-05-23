She’s Trouble too hot to handle at the Curragh

She’s Trouble provided Irish 2,000 Guineas-winning trainer Jim Bolger with further success after getting off the mark in the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at the Curragh.

The Coolcullen handler enjoyed a memorable afternoon at the Kildare circuit on Saturday, with Mac Swiney edging out stablemate Poetic Flare to give the veteran trainer a one-two in the first Classic of the season in Ireland.

Third on her racecourse debut at Navan last week, She’s Trouble was a 4-1 shot to go a couple of places better in the opening race on day two of the Guineas meeting.

Ridden by Kevin Manning, the Fracas filly battled her way to the lead and had enough in reserve in the closing stages to repel the challenge of promising newcomer Dissociate by half a length.

Una Manning, Bolger’s daughter and wife of the winning rider, said: “Delighted with that. She’s very well related – she’s from the family of Saoire (Irish 1,000 Guineas winner) and is a half-sister to Smash Williams.

“Kevin said she handled the ground well today and the plan now would be to try to get some black type.”

She added: “Mac Swiney and Poetic Flare both pulled out very well this morning, nice and fresh and all seems to be good with them.

“Hopefully it will be all roads leading to Epsom for Mac Swiney.”