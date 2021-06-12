Nicholas T provides Amie Waugh with Queen Mother’s Cup success

Jim Goldie’s veteran Nicholas T provided jockey Amie Waugh with the most prestigious winner of her career to date when getting up in the Queen Mother’s Cup at York.

One of the most notable races on the calendar restricted to lady amateur riders, perhaps of particular interest for some of the winning jockeys down the years is the fact that you also win your weight in champagne.

Nicholas T was sent off at 100-30, and when a gap appeared between Sameem and Arctic Fox the nine-year-old quickened up to win by a length.

“It’s great to just get a ride in a race like this, never mind win it,” said Waugh.

Amy

“To be fair, he was very straightforward. We went a nice gallop, and that made it easier for me. He travelled nicely – and coming up the straight, I didn’t know which way to go, but luckily we got a gap.

“We could have gone either way really, but the gap made it straightforward.

“Once he got to the front, if anyone had come at him he stuck his head out and tried again – so he made it easy.

“This is definitely my best winner by far – and to get the champagne is nice. I might be complaining about it on Monday morning, anyway!”