Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and Gold Cup updates as Desert Hero wins for King and Queen
Royal Ascot is back and the Gold Cup will bring eyes as racing continues on day three.
The day is headlined by the 16:20 Gold Cup with the Oisin Murphy-ridden Coltrane the early favourite. There will also be plenty of eyes on Al Asifah who will go off as a heavy favourite in their third race in under a month at the 3:40 Ribblesdale Stakes.
Fans will no doubt be clamouring a second victory of the week for legendary Italian jockey, Frankie Dettori. The 52-year-old, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong clinched victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory on Wednesday, while Jim Crowley triumphed in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Mostahdaf.
On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.
Warm Heart takes victory at Ribblesdale Stakes
The top three are as follows:
1) Warm Heart - 13/2
2) Lumiere Rock - 14/1
3) Bluestocking - 9.2
Ryan Moore takes victory and his fourth of the festival with Warm Heart at 13/2! Moore picked his way through the field and stormed ahead in the closing stages to win by four lengths. A textbook ride and a fourth Ribblesdale for the Irish jockey who is enjoying a great Ascot.
It’s an Irish 1-2 as Lumiere Rock is behind him at 14/1. Pre-race favourite Al Asifah is well back - it never really got going and failed to make a late charge wide of the pack.
Royal Ascot - Ribblesdale Stakes
Up the hill and it’s Sea of Roses Ferrari Queen leading the pack
Royal Ascot - Ribblesdale Stakes
Sea of Roses makes an early burst out wide as Warm Heart makes its way through the field.
Royal Ascot - Ribblesdale Stakes
And we are off!
Royal Ascot - Ribblesdale Stakes
Here are the top five according to the bookies with under ten to go:
Al Asifah - 9/10
Bluestocking - 4/1
Warm Heart - 11/2
Crown Princesse - 14/1
Maman Joon - 16/1
Al Asifah the star of the show: 3.40pm - Ribblesdale Stakes
Coming up next is the Ribblesdale Stakes and the start of the show looks to be Al Asifah.
The young horse only made his debut less than a month ago but is already a whopping 4/6 favourite currently for the Ribblesdale Stakes. They competed just 11 days ago but strode to a commanding victory at Goodwood. Can they do so again on Ladies Day?
Desert Hero wins for King and Queen at the King George V Stakes
William Haggas, trainer of Desert Hero, speaks to ITV Racing: “It’s as big as it gets and I’m thrilled that they were here to see it. It’s obviously a surprise, you only hope that things like this can happen, but I’m delighted that it has.
“They [the King and Queen] have been looking to Ascot for a long time. They wanted to have as many runners as possible and I think they will be absolutely delighted.”
Desert Hero wins for King and Queen at the King George V Stakes
Zara Tindall, speaking to ITV Racing: “It’s Bittersweet. To think how proud and excited our grandmother The Queen would have been. To have a win for Charles and Camilla, to keep the dream alive is incredible - what a race.”
Desert Hero wins for King and Queen at the King George V Stakes
Here’s the top three:
1) Desert Hero 18/1
2) Valiant King 7/1
3) Bertinelli 6/1
