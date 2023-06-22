(PA)

Royal Ascot is back and the Gold Cup will bring eyes as racing continues on day three.

The day is headlined by the 16:20 Gold Cup with the Oisin Murphy-ridden Coltrane the early favourite. There will also be plenty of eyes on Al Asifah who will go off as a heavy favourite in their third race in under a month at the 3:40 Ribblesdale Stakes.

Fans will no doubt be clamouring a second victory of the week for legendary Italian jockey, Frankie Dettori. The 52-year-old, relishing his Royal Ascot swansong clinched victory in the Queen’s Vase riding Gregory on Wednesday, while Jim Crowley triumphed in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes on Mostahdaf.

On the first day, Paddington triumphed in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, making it a memorable opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien, securing a record 83rd victory at the meet. The Irish 2,000 Guineas winner under Ryan Moore beat out Frankie Dettori and Chaldean.

