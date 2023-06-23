Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from day four as Frankie Dettori wins again
Royal Ascot moves into its fourth day of racing after a barnstorming Thursday that saw Frankie Dettori claim a ninth Gold Cup victory in one of his final rides at the racecourse.
Dettori is racing at Ascot for the final time ahead of his retirement later in the year but he’s not quite finished yet. Friday sees him race four more times atop Porta Fortuna (2.30pm), Lezoo (3.05pm), Coppice (5pm) and Arrest (5.35pm).
This week Ascot has seen its fair share of outside winners with the punters hoping Friday’s action leans more in their favour. Little Big Bear is one to watch for in the 3.05pm Commonwealth Cup, with Tahiyra and Queen For You likely to be well backed for the 4.20pm Coronation Stakes. Derby runner-up King Of Steel should put in a good show in the 5.35pm King Edwards VII Stakes though the field is only six horses.
As ever, horseracing comes down to skill, patience and luck and today’s action is set to be as thrilling and as exciting as ever.
Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below:
2:30pm - Porta Fortuna wins the Albany Stakes!
Porta Fortuna is a first Royal Ascot winner for Donnacha O’Brien too. Lots to unpack from that race while we wait for the official results to come through.
Here’s a look at Frankie Dettori’s 80th Ascot winner:
“80 at Royal Ascot. It’s unbelievable, it’s incredible. I’ve achieved my dream,” says Frankie Dettori after winning with Porta Fortuna.
Frankie Dettori has another win! With a furlong left he pushes ahead of Matrika and kicks, Porta Fortuna on to claim an 80th victory at Ascot!
2:30pm - Albany Stakes
Dawn Charger still leads the way through the halfway stage as Porta Fortuna moves through the middle.
Matrika makes a move to the front with a couple of furlongs to go.
2:30pm - Albany Stakes
And they’re off! Matrika is one of the first to take to the front with Dawn Charger slightly ahead in the lead.
2:30pm - Albany Stakes
Their are 17 fillies in this opening race and all have headed to the gates. Carla’s Way is still the favourite but the Frankie Dettori ridden Porta Fortuna is getting backed late on.
Realistically it’s anyone’s game over such a such distance though.
2:30pm - Albany Stakes
Carlas Way, Navassa Island and Porta Fortuna are the three favourites to take this first race at Royal Ascot on Friday.
Alex Hammond’s tip: “It’s the fourth day here at Royal Ascot and today’s offer comes in the first race – money back as cash if your second, third, or fourth in the Albany.
“For me, this is about one horse – Carla’s Way. She was a talking horse before she ran at Doncaster and did loads wrong on that day, she was too keen but still found at the end. The form has been franked in style and I’m hoping Carla’s Way wins the first here at Royal Ascot. Have a great day.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla ecstatic after getting their first Royal Ascot winner
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were in high spirits as they watched their first Royal Ascot winner triumph in the King George V states.
The royal couple were a picture of delight as their thoroughbred Desert Hero, an 18-1 longshot, crossed the line first in a photo-finish.
The late Queen, who was a passionate racehorse owner and Royal Ascot stalwart, would have been “proud and excited” for the couple, said Zara Tindall, the King’s niece, who joined him in the royal box.
As they watched the final moments of the race, run over a mile and four furlongs, the Queen waved her official programme in the air in excitement and Charles looked across at his wife in joy at the end.
King Charles and Queen Camilla ecstatic after getting their first Royal Ascot winner
Desert Hero, a longshot, won in a photo finish
Bigger, bolder, brighter: Royal Ascot attendees bring colour and vibrancy to big race day
Racegoers have descended on the first day of this year’s Royal Ascot after the grounds were hit by a deluge of rain this morning (Tuesday 20 June).
But the torrential rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of those attending, with many bringing their best outfits to the racecourse.
Fashion at Royal Ascot has always been a big deal, and this year is no different. Big, sculptural hats and bright, colourful fascinators are all the rage this year, with women seeming to compete against each other for who can wear the tallest headgear. When Ladies’ Day arrives on Friday (23 June), viewers will no doubt be treated to an even bigger spectacle.
Royal Ascot attendees bring colour and vibrancy to big race day
The first day of the historic event has seen King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other royals at the racecourse
