Royal Ascot moves into its fourth day of racing after a barnstorming Thursday that saw Frankie Dettori claim a ninth Gold Cup victory in one of his final rides at the racecourse.

Dettori is racing at Ascot for the final time ahead of his retirement later in the year but he’s not quite finished yet. Friday sees him race four more times atop Porta Fortuna (2.30pm), Lezoo (3.05pm), Coppice (5pm) and Arrest (5.35pm).

This week Ascot has seen its fair share of outside winners with the punters hoping Friday’s action leans more in their favour. Little Big Bear is one to watch for in the 3.05pm Commonwealth Cup, with Tahiyra and Queen For You likely to be well backed for the 4.20pm Coronation Stakes. Derby runner-up King Of Steel should put in a good show in the 5.35pm King Edwards VII Stakes though the field is only six horses.

As ever, horseracing comes down to skill, patience and luck and today’s action is set to be as thrilling and as exciting as ever.

Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below: