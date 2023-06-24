Royal Ascot LIVE: Results, winners and latest updates from day five as Frankie Dettori waves farewell
Royal Ascot schedule, racecard and all the action after Frankie Dettori’s 80th win at the course
Frankie Dettori will arrive for his final day at Royal Ascot in the grandest possible fashion as part of the royal procession.
The 52-year-old has bounced back from a disappointing first day when he went winless and picked up a nine-day suspension - which he is appealing - to enjoy some spectacular successes, including the Gold Cup aboard Courage Mon Ami.
Dettori and his wife, Catherine, are in carriage four with Jamie Snowden and his wife, Lucy.
His book of rides on Saturday sees Covey as favourite for the Jersey Stakes, Free Wind a short price in the Hardwicke, Kinross fancied in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Knockbrex the market leader in the Golden Gates Handicap. He also rides Mums Tipple in the Wokingham.
Follow all of our coverage from the Royal Ascot 2023 below:
Royal Ascot: 4:20pm - The Hardwicke Stakes
Royal Ascot 4:20
1. Pyledriver (P J McDonald) 7-2
2. West Wind Blows (J P Spencer) 13-2
3. Changingoftheguard (R L Moore) 7-1
Royal Ascot: 4:20pm - The Hardwicke Stakes
Pyledriver bursts over the line to win the Hardwicke Stakes!
The stewards could look at this though as the winning horse ducked from left to right on the finishing straight.
Pyledriver finishes ahead of West Wind Blows and Changingoftheguard.
The 5/4 favourite Fav Free Wind was fourth.
Royal Ascot: 3:40pm - The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
Royal Ascot 3.40
1 Khaadem (J P Spencer) 80-1
2 Sacred (Tom Marquand) 9-1
3 Highfield Princess (Jason Hart) 11-4 Fav
Also: 4-1 Artorius 4th
Royal Ascot: 4:20pm - The Hardwicke Stakes
4:20pm - The Hardwicke Stakes
- Free Wind 5/4
- Pyledriver 4/1
- Deauville Legend 6/1
- Changingoftheguard 15/2
- West Wind Blows 15/2
- Grand Alliance 16/1
- Ardakan 25/1
Royal Ascot: 3:40pm - The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
Khaadem caused an 80-1 upset in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Winner of the Stewards’ Cup in 2019, he was fourth in the corresponding race in 2020 but had always come up short when previously tried in Group One company.
Trained by Charlie Hills, he was given a typically patient ride by Jamie Spencer, who was recording his second big-priced winner of the week after the 50-1 success of Witch Hunter.
Highfield Princess, second in the King’s Stand on Tuesday, was prominent throughout leading one group, while The Astrologist and Kinross led the group on the far side.
The William Haggas-trained Sacred hit the front over a furlong out and it looked like she was just going to do enough to hold on, but Spencer had bided his time exquisitely and produced Khaadem to perfection.
Sacred was second, while the gallant Highfield Princess hung on for third.
Royal Ascot: 3:40pm - The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
HUGE SHOCK in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes!
Khaadem wins by a nose ahead of Sacred!
The biggest prize winner in the Jubilee Stakes ever at 80/1.
Royal Ascot: 3:40pm - The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
- Highfield Princess 11/4
- Artorious 7/2
- Kinross 11/2
- Wellington 6/1
- Sacred 8/1
- Rohaan 11/1
- Al Suhail 14/1
- Art Power 18/1
- Big Invasion 20/1
- Emaraaty Ana 28/1
- Run To Freedom 28/1
- The Astrologist 50/1
- Sandrine 50/1
- Cannonball 66/1
- Coeur De Pierre 66/1
- Khaadem 100/1
Latest odds
Royal Ascot: 3:05pm - The Jersey Stakes
Royal Ascot 3.05
1 Age Of Kings (W M Lordan) 22-1
2 Zoology (Oisin Murphy) 22-1
3 Streets Of Gold (Charles Bishop) 28-1
15 ran
Royal Ascot: 3:05pm - The Jersey Stakes
Age Of Kings (25/1) beats Zoology to win Jersey Stakes!
Sensational burst from the Aidan O’Brien-trained winner.
Other horses made up ground, but Age of Kings held on.
Royal Ascot: 3:05pm - The Jersey Stakes
Latest odds ahead of the 3:05pm Jersey Stakes
- Covey 9/4
- The Antarctic 9/2
- Olivia Maralda 9/2
- Enfjaar 13/2
- Holloway Boy 7/1
- Quar Shamar 12/1
- Mysterious Night 18/1
- Zoology 22/1
- Age Of Kings 25/1
- Holguin 28/1
- Streets Of Gold 28/1
- Flight Plan 40/1
- Thunderbear 40/1
- Empty Metaphor 66/1
- Alexander John 100/1
