Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London Irish told they must pay staff today or be withdrawn from Premiership

An American consortium is in discussions to take control of the club but has yet provide proof of funds to the RFU.

Duncan Bech
Wednesday 31 May 2023 10:29
London Irish face a critical day in their fight for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
London Irish face a critical day in their fight for survival (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

London Irish must pay all staff for May in full today or be withdrawn from the Gallagher Premiership.

The Rugby Football Union said it is giving owner Mick Crossan the chance to meet payroll as scheduled today or the offer of a deadline extension to complete a takeover will be withdrawn.

An American consortium is in discussions to take control of the club but has yet provide proof of funds to the RFU, as well as other documentation needed for the purchase to be approved.

“The RFU club financial viability group met yesterday evening. It noted the conditions set by the RFU had not been met and considered the application for an extension to the deadline,” an RFU statement on Wednesday morning read.

“It was agreed to defer the decision for 24 hours to establish if the club is able to honour the commitment it has made to staff that they will be paid for the month of May. The group will meet again this evening.”

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in