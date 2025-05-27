Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richard Riakporhe, 18-1 (14), has called out London rival Lawrence Okolie, 21-1 (16), once again, labelling the former cruiserweight and bridgerweight world champion ‘a phony’.

Despite never crossing paths as cruiserweights, Riakporhe was set to make his debut at heavyweight against Okolie in April, only for the latter to pull out due to injury.

Riakporhe went onto make his debut at heavyweight in May, comfortably dispatching Kevin Espindola, 9-10 (4), with a fourth-round stoppage on the undercard of Canelo-Scull out in Riyadh.

But although the pair have exchanged verbal digs since 2023, with Okolie poking fun at Riakporhe’s friendship with popstar Madonna, the 35-year-old is not interested in reigniting the cancelled bout.

Asked by Sky Sports about Okolie, Riakporhe responded: “Don’t even mention that guy’s name. That guy is supposed to be a two-time world champion, and he doesn’t have the cajones to jump in the ring and get this fight done. He made up this story about an injury. To this day we haven’t had (any) evidence of what happened. The guy is a phony. So now we’re moving on, and focusing on bigger and better things.”

Riakporhe certainly believes that those things are just around the corner, sharing how he feels that the heavyweight division will soon be shaken up by retirements.

Asked if he felt that he was world-title calibre, Riakporhe replied: “I think it all depends on what you see in the ring. The fans will be able to make their predictions and give their honest opinions. But me personally, in my mind? 100%, I want a world title at heavyweight. Right now, it’s very interesting times. Everything is pretty much tied up with Usyk, but they’re on the way out, let’s be frank. Joshua, Tyson Fury, they’re going to have a few more fights and pack it in.”

Riakporhe believes that his move from cruiserweight to boxing’s biggest division has come at the right time.

He continued: “Everything is going to be up for grabs, and I’ve come at the perfect time. I think everything happens for a reason, and I will benefit largely from this move.”

After sharing his belief that the old guard of the heavyweight division would soon retire, Riakporhe was asked about the fresher faces in the weight class.

Moses Itauma, 11-0 (9), who is in action this weekend on the Taylor-Essuman undercard , has earned many admirers who believe that he has the potential to dominate at heavyweight.

“Moses is young, he’s coming up, he’s doing really well at the moment, he’s like a brother to me,” Riakporhe restarted. “But I feel like all of us are going to be in them ranks, top five across the board. Anyone who is young, hungry, has got power, got some amazing genetics - which I thank my parents for - we’re going to have some amazing fights."

