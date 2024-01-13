Jump to content

Ronnie O’Sullivan feels age is no barrier as he eases into Masters final

The 48-year-old moved a step closer to becoming the oldest winner of the Triple Crown event.

George Sessions
Saturday 13 January 2024 16:16
(PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan stormed into a 14th Masters final with a 6-2 win over Shaun Murphy and then called on snooker’s young pretenders to up their game.

The 48-year-old moved one victory away from becoming the oldest winner of this Triple Crown event with four half-century breaks enough to down old rival Murphy in their first meeting for five years.

Murphy reeled off two superb three-figure breaks, including 131 in the third frame, but O’Sullivan’s cavalier approach paid dividends with reds aplenty potted in this semi-final to delight a packed Alexandra Palace crowd.

I feel a lot younger round the table than I do when I play these young players. They look old

Ronnie O'Sullivan

“I don’t feel that old,” O’Sullivan, the youngest ever Masters winner, told BBC.

“I know my age but I feel young in my mind and I feel young when I am around the table.

“I feel a lot younger round the table than I do when I play these young players. They look old! Their brains are quite slow so for me, I feel like my brain is pretty quick around the snooker table, which is enough.

“Yeah, they need to get their act together because I am going blind, I have a dodgy arm and bad knees. And they still can’t beat me!”

