Australia look to cement their position at the top of Pool C but they face a tricky encounter against Fiji on Sunday.

Eddie Jones’s side ended their five-game losing streak in convincing fashion as they beat Georgia 35-15 on the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup. Jones is in his second stint managing the Wallabies and will be keen to build on that opening-weekend momentum against the Pacific Islanders who they are unbeaten against since 1954.

Fiji, however, will provide a stern test as they look to bounce back from their heartbreaking 32-26 defeat to Wales in Bordeaux last weekend and keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs Fiji?

Australia vs Fiji is due to kick off at 4:45pm BST on Sunday 17 September at the S Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

Australia have to make two enforced changes from last weekend’s win against Georgia after injuries sustained by Tate McDermott and Taniela Tupou. Scrum-half McDermott suffered a concussion, while Tupou is unable to recover fully from a hamstring strain and isn’t risked.

The pair are replaced by Nic White and James Slipper respectively. One further change to the Wallabies pack sees Nick Frost - back from injury - replace Richard Arnold who drops to the bench. There is also late concern for captain, Will Skelton, with the lock set to undergoing scans to determine the severity of a knock he has picked up. The lock remains in the startling XV currently, with Jones saying he will be given every chance to prove his fitness for Sunday’s clash.

For Fiji, meanwhile. Simon Raiwalui makes four changes after his side’s narrow defeat to Wales. There are changes on both wings as Selestino Ravutaumada and Vinaya Habosi miss out, with Jiuta Wainiqolo coming in on the right wing and Semi Radradra moving out of the midfield and onto the left with Josua Tuisova replacing him at inside centre. Elsewhere, Simione Kuruvoli is preferred to Frank Lomani at scrum-half, while Levani Botia replaces Albert Tuisue in the back row.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 15-Ben Donaldson, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawasi, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Nic White; 1-Angus Bell, 2-David Porecki, 3-James Slipper, 4-Nick Frost, 5-Will Skelton (c), 6-Tom Hooper, 7-Fraser McReight, 8-Rov Valetini.

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Blake Schoupp, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Richard Arnold, 20-Robert Leota, 21-Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22-Lalakai Foketi, 23-Suli Vunivalu.

Fiji XV: 15-Ilaisa Droasese, 14-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu (c), 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Semi Radradra, 10-Teti Tela, 9-Simione Kuruvoli; 1-Eroni Mawi, 2-Samuel Matavesi, 3-Luke Tagi, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 5-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 6-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7-Levani Botia, 8-Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Mesake Doge, 19-Temo Mayanavanua, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Vilimoni Botitu, 23-Vinaya Habosi.

Odds

Australia: 2/5

Draw: 22/1

Fiji: 2/1

Prediction

Fiji present a rather sizeable banana skin for this Australia side but, having clicked into gear last week, they may well be starting to find their groove under Jones and should just get the job done here. Australia 28-21 Fiji.