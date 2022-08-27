Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The third round of the Rugby Championship will take place on Saturday with one of the fixtures seeing Australia square off against South Africa.

So far in the tournament both teams have won one match and lost the other, so everything is to play for. Amongst all the selection news and buzz around the match, Australia’s press conference was also centered around former New Zealand star Tawera Kerr-Barlow switching allegiances to the Wallabies.

Kerr-Barlow is eligible to play after World Rugby changed rules around international representation. He was born in Melbourne and has 29 caps for New Zealand but he hasn’t played for the All Blacks since 2017.

Australia’s head coach Dave Rennie said: “At the moment we’ll be loyal to the guys we’ve got. It’s probably our strongest position. To be fair, we’ve got three excellent nines here and Ryan Lonergan in behind that but as we’ve seen this year, things can change quickly.

“So I’ll certainly keep in contact with Tawera. And yeah, it’s a hell of a resource behind what we’ve already got.”

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s fixture:

When is it?

The fixture will take place on Saturday 27 August at 6.30am BST.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Australia have made six changes with Noah Lolesio coming in at fly-half and Reece Hodge starting at full-back. Tom Wright has moved to the wing and Hunter Paisami is at inside centre. Folau Fainga’a and Allan Alaalatoa are back in the front row while Matt Philip returns to the second row.

Meanwhile, South Africa have made just two changes. Faf de Klerk is back at scrum-half after recovering from concussion and Warrick Gelant comes in on the wing for the injured Jesse Kriel.

Confirmed line-ups

Australia: Hodge; Wright, Ikitau, Paisami, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Arnold, Philip, Holloway, McReight, Veletini.

South Africa: Willemse; Gelant, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Nche, Dweba, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi, PS Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Odds

Australia - 1/2

Draw - 19/1

South Africa - 9/5

Prediction

Both teams are heading into the fixture off the back of a loss so it is a difficult match to predict. But after two brutal battles with New Zealand, South Africa will have the edge to topple their opponents.Australia 20-35 South Africa.