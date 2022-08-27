Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia will take on South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday and the Springboks head coach says a travel inconvience won’t affect their performance.

A delayed fight to Australia saw them arrive later than planned but coach Jacques Nienaber said: “The players rested well on the plane, and everyone is excited to be in Australia and looking forward to our two Tests against the Wallabies.

“I must commend our operational staff for the swift manner in which they dealt with the cancellation of our original flight and for making things as simple as possible for the team to hop onto the next available flight.

“The professional manner in which the situation was dealt with resulted in minimal disruption to our programme, which is certainly pleasing from a coaching perspective.”

Here’s all you need to know about the game:

When is it?

The fixture will take place on Saturday 27 August at 6.30am BST.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Australia have made six changes with Noah Lolesio coming in at fly-half and Reece Hodge starting at full-back. Tom Wright has moved to the wing and Hunter Paisami is at inside centre. Folau Fainga’a and Allan Alaalatoa are back in the front row while Matt Philip returns to the second row.

Meanwhile, South Africa have made just two changes. Faf de Klerk is back at scrum-half after recovering from concussion and Warrick Gelant comes in on the wing for the injured Jesse Kriel.

Confirmed line-ups

Australia: Hodge; Wright, Ikitau, Paisami, Koroibete; Lolesio, White; Slipper, Fainga’a, Alaalatoa, Arnold, Philip, Holloway, McReight, Veletini.

South Africa: Willemse; Gelant, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Nche, Dweba, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi, PS Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Odds

Australia - 1/2

Draw - 19/1

South Africa - 9/5

Prediction

Both teams are heading into the fixture off the back of a loss so it is a difficult match to predict. But after two brutal battles with New Zealand, South Africa will have the edge to topple their opponents.Australia 20-35 South Africa.