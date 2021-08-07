South Africa will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday, winning the series in the process.

It was the Lions who started strongest and won the opening Test with a second-half surge, but the Springboks levelled the series 1-1 with victory a week ago.

Recriminations and discussions have since followed on everything from playing style to keeping discipline, but Warren Gatland believes it could be individuals who are not present for the game who could prove decisive, with key duo Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit both out injured.

It’s a match which will not only determine the series, but could prove the definition of the legacy Gatland leaves as Lions coach.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The Lions and Springboks kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday, 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Lions. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. Highlights of the third Test will be on Channel 4 and All4.

Team news

Warren Gatland has opted for multiple changes for the final Test, with Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, Bundee Aki and Josh Adams among those coming into the XV. Criticism came for not enough creativity in the second Test in particular, so these changes will look to aid that improvement.

Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit are both out injured for South Africa, with Cobus Reinach and Lood De Jager both coming into the side as the hosts look to put together back-to-back victories.

Line-ups

Lions: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe; Dan Biggar, Ali Price; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler, Adam Beard, Sam Simmonds, Conor Murray, Finn Russell, Elliot Daly.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi (c), Mostert, Wiese

Replacements: Marx, Nyakane, Koch, Van Staden, Smith, Jantjies, Steyn, Willemse

Odds

Lions 8/5

Draw 22/1

South Africa 11/10

Prediction

The Lions want to make it a quicker game, but the Springboks have laid down a marker for what’s needed to stop that happening. the hosts to emerge victorious once more, leading to frustration for Gatland and Co.