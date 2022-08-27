Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand and Argentina will be looking to capitalise on their recent wins in the Rugby Championship when they face each other on Saturday.

The All Blacks banished their losing streak with a brutal win over South Africa in the last round and Argentina overcame Australia. The win for New Zealand saw their head coach Ian Foster being backed until the end of the World Cup next year and Argentina’s victory gave new boss Michael Cheika more plaudits.

Cheika has spoken about the pressure Foster will be under but says the coach will be enjoying it. “He’ll be loving it, even when it’s tough mate, it doesn’t matter,” he explained. “That comes with the territory of footy. It gets tough.

“It’s a brilliant position to have, it’s a great honour if you are in it, and you love it, you get to go out and be involved in footy every day.

“It doesn’t matter how tough it gets, it’s part of the game, just like when you were a player.”

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s match.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday 27 August at 8.45am BST.

How can I watch?

Fans in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Arena. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

New Zealand make no changes to the starting XV who defeated South Africa in the last round.

Argentina, meanwhile, make three changes to their starting line-up. Matias Orlando and Lucio Cinti come into the backs and Joel Sclavi starts in the front row.

Confirmed line-ups

New Zealand: J Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Havili, Clarke; Mo’unga, Smith; De Groot, Taukei’aho, Lomax, Whitelock, S Barrett, Frizell, Cane, Savea.

Argentina: Mallia; Boffelli, Moroni, Orlando, Cinti; Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya, Sclavi, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Odds

New Zealand - 1/25

Draw - 50/1

Argentina - 14/1

Prediction

Argentina may be heading into the match after beating Australia but New Zealand will be a whole new beast - especially after kicking their losing streak. The All Blacks should race to victory. New Zealand 40-10 Argentina.