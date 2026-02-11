Super League 2026 best bets

Super League winners: St Helens - 1pt each-way @ 7/1 ( Betfred )

To finish bottom: Bradford Bulls - 1pt win @ 5/2 ( bet365 )

Top six finish: St Helens - 6pts @ 2/7 ( BOYLE Sports )

Top tryscorer: Maika Sivo - 1pt win @ 16/1 (Betfred)

Was it a one-off or are Hull KR back for good? The champions kick off Super League when they travel to newly-promoted York Knights for the season’s opener. Much has been made of their request for a so-called “easy” start to the campaign, due to their World Club Challenge clash with Brisbane Broncos the following week.

If that doesn’t tell you something about the relative importance of that match compared to defending their title, in the minds of the east Hull club, then nothing will. You’ve always got to be very careful in professional sport not to disrespect the opposition, and the Knights really will be gunning for the scalp of the joint-favourites for the title on betting sites.

However, irrespective of the outcome, that’s only one match and I’d still expect Rovers to be up there and challenging throughout the campaign again. It’s fixtures like the Broncos match and trips such as Las Vegas, where they’ll play Leeds Rhinos on February 28th, that could leave the champions vulnerable for a match or two afterwards. That might make their Super League trophy that bit tougher to defend.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the Super League era this year and that’s being celebrated with “foundation” fixtures, such as Castleford versus the newly-promoted Bradford Bulls, on the final weekend of March.

In June, Catalans Dragons take on Wigan Warriors in Paris, the city that staged the inaugural Super League fixture in 1996, while Magic Weekend takes in Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on 4th and 5th July, with the Grand Final earlier than usual, 3rd October, at Old Trafford.

2026 Super League betting preview: Can Saints go marching in?

So who is going to be there when the medals are handed out?

Leigh Leopards enjoyed a good start last season and they should again take a few scalps along the way, while Warrington Wolves look to have strengthened in signing overseas stars Albert Hopoate (centre, from Canberra) and Toafofoa Sipley (prop, Manly) and should be thereabouts come play-off time.

The return of Oliver Partington to Wigan’s ranks on a five-year deal, plus the addition of Oliver Wilson on a four-year contract, from Huddersfield Giants, bolsters the Warriors’ already solid title credentials, while Leeds Rhinos will look to claim their first Grand Final win since 2017 and have Maika Sivo back from injury, Ash Handley taking over as skipper, plus Samoan interntional hooker Danny Levi and the 6’5” Jeremiah Mata'utia from North Queensland Cowboys to strengthen their cause.

Having cast an envious glance across town, Hull FC have been very busy in the transfer market, head coach John Cartwright making eight new signings, including half-back Jake Arthur from Newcastle Knights and prop Sam Lisone from Leeds, as they push for a first title in the Super League era.

Wakefield’s key signing looks to be Tyson Smoothy, a hooker who comes in for three years from Brisbane Broncos but overall, Daryl Powell’s team looks up against it in terms of play-off qualification. That’s not the case with St Helens, however, who were a disappointment by their standards last season.

Former Man of Steel Jackson Hastings is back on these shores and has penned a one year deal for Paul Rowley’s team, for whom David Klemmer (prop, Newcastle Knights) and Jacob Host (back row, Souths) also come in. Matty Lees has replaced Jonny Lomax as skipper and the club is still on the lookout for a further addition to its squad. They may take a match or two to get going but I expect them to feature strongly in 2026.

Catalans should again feature strongly on home form but they do still tend not to travel as well, while Huddersfield Giants look likely to be scrapping away in the bottom third of the competition.

And so to business. Wigan Warriors are just about shading favouritism to regain the Super League title, though with some firms, the defending champions and treble winners, Hull KR, hold joint market leadership for a repeat.

However, I think St Helens, who have had a pretty big shake-up, could be a team back on the up this season and I can see some value in the 7/1 on offer about them on some betting apps, with an each-way play giving some insurance if they can make the Grand Final.

Super League winners: St Helens - 1pt each-way @ 7/1 (Betfred)

Super League best bet: Basement Bulls

So who’ll pick up the wooden spoon? Well, it’s hard to see the aforementioned newly-promoted clubs, Bradford and York, nor their French equivalents Toulouse Olympique, making any serious dents towards the top end of the table. They’re more likely to be propping it up.

I’ve had a press release virtually every day of the close season (or so it seems), announcing a new Bradford signing but I think they look in serious danger of claiming the wooden spoon, when you consider the relative squads of those few clubs.

I think home advantage for Toulouse might earn them a few more points over a season, whileYork have a good home record and might also topple one or two better fancied teams. While it’s great to see the Bradford v Leeds derby back at the top level, I think the Bulls might just feel the pinch.

To finish bottom: Bradford Bulls - 1pt win @ 5/2 (bet365)

Saints should stroll into play-offs

In taking St Helens to get to the final, I’d have to reinforce that by saying 2/7 looks a ‘gimme’ in terms of them qualifying for the top six. At the prices, they look the best value bet for that and I feel very confident they’ll achieve it.

Leeds, Hull KR and Wigan would be my other three stronger clubs to make the play-offs but they’re all shorter prices to do so and we’re looking to maximise profits here.

Top six finish: St Helens - 6pts @ 2/7 (BOYLE Sports)

Rhinos ace can claim individual honour

Meanwhile, now he is back to full fitness, Maika Sivo will be raring to go for Leeds. I expect them to be candidates towards the back end and if I am right in that thinking, the Fijian is likely to feature strongly in the tries column.

He looks a big price at 16/1 for the season’s top tryscorer. The creativity in the Rhinos’ ranks will be a boon for a player who has a great combination of power and pace and has scored some spectacular efforts in his career to date.

Top tryscorer: Maika Sivo - 1pt win @ 16/1 (Betfred)

