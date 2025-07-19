Andy Farrell pleased with the Lions after win but warns Australia will respond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Farrell braced his British and Irish Lions for the backlash coming from Australia following a 27-19 triumph that has placed them on the brink of a series victory.

The Lions head to Melbourne for the second Test knowing they have the beating of the Wallabies after dominating the Suncorp Stadium opener for 50 minutes with Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Curry and Dan Sheehan touching down.

But Australia were far more competitive in the final half-hour to give them hope of levelling the series and Farrell evoked memories of 2013 to guard against any complacency from his players.

Twelve years ago Warren Gatland’s team took a 1-0 lead in the series by winning in Brisbane only to lose the second Test in Melbourne. They then clinched the Sydney decider.

“We do take encouragement from the display, but at the same time we know what is coming,” head coach Farrell said.

“We know what happened in the second half here and we roll into the second game knowing full well what happened in 2013.

“When an Australia team becomes desperate, it is difficult to handle, so we expect a different game next weekend.

“Not only was this Australia’s second game and they’ll be much better because of that, but also because of what it means to them and how proud they are. It’ll mean the world to them.

“We need to make sure we are ready for them to be at their best. It will take a better performance than what we’ve shown here to make sure we get a win next week.”

At the heart of the Lions’ forward dominance stood flankers Curry and Tadhg Beirne, who were forces of nature at the breakdown and in contact.

Neither player had excelled during the previous tour fixtures and were picked for the first Test because of their big-game temperaments, resulting in criticism of their selection. Curry’s presence kept out Jac Morgan, the only Welshman in the squad.

“I read all that, it was interesting wasn’t it? They were immense, absolutely immense,” Farrell said.

“Tom Curry put in some really nice shots defensively and Tadhg Beirne got the turnover very early doors and set the tone. It didn’t stop there, it carried on the same for the whole game.”

Farrell revealed that second row Joe McCarthy and fly-half Finn Russell left the field in the second-half because of plantar fasciitis and cramp respectively.

Australia boss Joe Schmidt confirmed that hard running forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini will be available for the second Test after siting out the Brisbane opener with calf injuries.

Schmidt added: “We fought our way back into the game. If we could get within one score, you never know what could have happened.

“I’m not saying the Lions didn’t deserve to win it because they did on the balance on what they did in the first half.

“I’m very proud of the way the players fought their way back. This time last year we would probably have melted, so I love the way this team is developing.”