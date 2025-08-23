Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Argentina will hope to hit back against New Zealand as the two sides meet for a second week in succession in the Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks got their campaign off to a winning start with victory in Cordoba to lift them back to the top of the world rankings, while South Africa’s shock defeat to Australia leaves Scott Robertson’s side as perhaps tournament favourites.

They will be wary of an improved Argentina, though, with the home side looking to give their fans something to savour after a tricky couple of months.

Having suffered a 2-0 series defeat to England in July, the Pumas will want a better showing as they look to get their tournament going.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs New Zealand?

Argentina vs New Zealand is due to kick off 10.10pm BST on Saturday 23 August at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby Championship on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go And NOW.

Team news

Felipe Contepomi makes two changes to the Argentina side beaten last weekend. Mateo Carreras returns on the left wing with Bautista Delguy swapping to the right, while Juan Martin Gonzalez takes the place of Marcos Kremer on the openside in a competitive fight for places in the back five of the pack.

New Zealand hand a Test debut to No 8 Simon Parker in the sole change to their starting side. Parker’s inclusion sees Ardie Savea move into the No 7 shirt, with Du’Plessis Kirifi missing out. Hooker Codie Taylor will become the 14th All Black to reach a century of caps, while Wallace Sititi returns from injury on the bench.

Line-ups

Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Pedro Delgado; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Ovideo; 9 Gonzalo Garcia, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Bautista Delguy; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Marcos Kremer; 21 Simon Benitez Cruz, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Justo Piccardo.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 7 Ardie Savea, 8 Simon Parker; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Billy Proctor, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Quinn Tupaea, 23 Damian McKenzie.