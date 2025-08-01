Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British and Irish Lions are bidding to complete a clean sweep of the Wallabies as they take on Australia in the third and final Test in Sydney.

The tourists edged a thriller in Melbourne to secure the series with a game to spare - but their win was not without controversy with debate still raging over the legality of Jac Morgan’s ruck clearout in the lead-up to Hugo Keenan’s try.

It could the hosts with scores to settle as they bid to avoid being the first side whitewashed by the Lions since Argentina in 1927.

The Lions, though, will be intent on making history as they attempt to ensure a winning finish to a trip on which they remain unbeaten on Australian soil.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Australia vs the Lions?

The Wallabies host the Lions in the third Test at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday 2 August, with kick off scheduled for 11am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

The Wallabies are weakened by a couple of injuries, with Rob Valetini’s fitness being closely managed with a view to the Rugby Championship, Allan Alaalatoa out due to a shoulder injury and Harry Potter ruled out with a hamstring issue. Tom Hooper steps in on the blindside, Taniela Tupou at tighthead and Dylan Pietsch wears No 11.

There was late upheaval on Friday, too, with not one but a pair of hookers scratched from Joe Schmidt’s squad. David Porecki had been picked to start but is ruled out with a heel problem, and Matt Faessler is out with a calf strain. Billy Pollard starts and Brandon Paenga-Amosa, not even with the Wallabies squad until Thursday, is on the bench.

Andy Farrell makes minimal changes to his British and Irish Lions side, largely trusting those who got the job done in Melbourne to go again. The exceptions are on the left wing and at lock, where Blair Kinghorn and James Ryan both earn starts after strong showings from the bench in the second Test.

Their are six forwards waiting among the replacements, including a returning Ben Earl, who can also provide centre or even wing cover if required.

Line-ups

Australia XV: 1 James Slipper, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Will Skelton; 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Nic White, 10 Tom Lynagh; 11 Dylan Pietsch, 12 Len Ikitau, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Tom Wright.

Replacements: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Jeremy Williams, 20 Langi Gleeson; 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Andrew Kellaway.

Lions XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 James Ryan; 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Blair Kinghorn, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Jac Morgan, 21 Ben Earl; 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Owen Farrell.