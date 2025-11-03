Autumn internationals 2025: Results, fixtures and schedule in full
England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will face South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and more in the autumn Tests
The eagerly-anticipated autumn internationals have arrived once again as Six Nations stars collide with their Rugby Championship counterparts in a battle of the hemispheres.
Next year, the traditional north vs south battle that defines the autumn will look different with the launch of the World Rugby Nations Championship seeing the international calendar given an overhaul but, for now, the familiar pattern of one-off Tests between the sport’s biggest hitters remains.
The opening week saw New Zealand earn redemption for their Chicago defeat at the hands of Ireland nine years ago as they triumphed 26-13 in a scrappy encounter at Soldier Field, while England’s 25-7 win over old rivals Australia in Twickenham was similarly messy in places. However, South Africa and Scotland warmed up for greater challenges to come with thrashings of Japan and USA respectively.
Week two sees Wales, under new coach Steve Tandy, enter the fray when they take on Argentina, Scotland will be targeting a first victory in their history against the All Blacks and the undoubted highlight of the weekend sees the reigning world champion Springboks square off with Six Nations holders France in a blockbuster clash in Paris.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Autumn internationals schedule and results
(All times GMT)
Week one
Saturday 1 November
Week two
Saturday 8 November
- Ireland v Japan – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (12.40pm)
- Scotland v New Zealand – Murrayfield, Edinburgh (3.10pm)
- England v Fiji – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (5.40pm)
- Italy v Australia – Stadio Friuli, Udine (5.40pm [6.40pm local])
- France v South Africa – Stade de France, Paris (8.10pm [9.10pm local])
Sunday 9 November
- Wales v Argentina – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm)
Week three
Saturday 15 November
- Italy v South Africa – Allianz Stadium, Turin (12.40pm [1.40pm local])
- England v New Zealand – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3.10pm)
- Wales v Japan – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (5.40pm)
- France v Fiji – Stade Atlantique, Bordeaux (8.10pm [9.10pm local])
- Ireland v Australia – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (8.10pm)
Sunday 16 November
- Scotland v Argentina – Murrayfield, Edinburgh (3.10pm)
Week four
- Wales v New Zealand – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm)
- Ireland v South Africa – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (5.40pm)
- France v Australia – Stade de France, Paris (8.10pm [9.10pm local])
- Italy v Chile – Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa (8:10pm [9:10pm local])
Sunday 23 November
- Scotland v Tonga – Murrayfield, Edinburgh (1.40pm)
- England v Argentina – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)
Week five
Saturday 29 November
- Wales v South Africa – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every game involving a Six Nations side – England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France or Italy – live on TNT Sports, with live streams also available via discovery+.
There will also be Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game on S4C and BBC iPlayer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments