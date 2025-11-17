Autumn internationals 2025: Results, fixtures and schedule in full
England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will face South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and more in the autumn Tests
The eagerly-anticipated autumn internationals have delivered plenty of drama as Six Nations stars collide with their Rugby Championship counterparts in a battle of the hemispheres.
Next year, the traditional north vs south battle that defines the autumn will look different with the launch of the Nations Championship seeing the international calendar given an overhaul but, for now, the familiar pattern of one-off Tests between the sport’s biggest hitters remains in the Quilter Nations Series.
In the third week of action, England proved their progress with a first win over New Zealand at Twickenham in 13 years, while Steve Tandy got off the mark as Wales head coach in a crucial, last-gasp success over Japan.
Ireland looked back to somewhere near their best as they blew Australia away in Dublin, while the Springboks survived another red card to overcome a battling Italy. Scotland were then booed off as they squandered a 21-0 lead against Argentina in a galling defeat to conclude the action on Sunday.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Autumn internationals schedule and results
(All times GMT)
Week one
Saturday 1 November
Week two
Saturday 8 November
- Ireland 41-10 Japan
- Scotland 17-25 New Zealand
- England 38-18 Fiji
- Italy 26-19 Australia
- France 17-32 South Africa
Sunday 9 November
Week three
Saturday 15 November
Sunday 16 November
Week four
- Wales v New Zealand – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm)
- Ireland v South Africa – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (5.40pm)
- France v Australia – Stade de France, Paris (8.10pm [9.10pm local])
- Italy v Chile – Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa (8:10pm [9:10pm local])
Sunday 23 November
- Scotland v Tonga – Murrayfield, Edinburgh (1.40pm)
- England v Argentina – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)
Week five
Saturday 29 November
- Wales v South Africa – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every game involving a Six Nations side – England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France or Italy – live on TNT Sports, with live streams also available via discovery+.
There will also be Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game on S4C and BBC iPlayer.
