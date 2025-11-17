Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Autumn internationals 2025: Results, fixtures and schedule in full

England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy will face South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and more in the autumn Tests

Luke Baker
Monday 17 November 2025 17:49 GMT
Comments
England impressively beat New Zealand to maintain their perfect record this autumn
England impressively beat New Zealand to maintain their perfect record this autumn (Getty Images)

The eagerly-anticipated autumn internationals have delivered plenty of drama as Six Nations stars collide with their Rugby Championship counterparts in a battle of the hemispheres.

Next year, the traditional north vs south battle that defines the autumn will look different with the launch of the Nations Championship seeing the international calendar given an overhaul but, for now, the familiar pattern of one-off Tests between the sport’s biggest hitters remains in the Quilter Nations Series.

In the third week of action, England proved their progress with a first win over New Zealand at Twickenham in 13 years, while Steve Tandy got off the mark as Wales head coach in a crucial, last-gasp success over Japan.

Ireland looked back to somewhere near their best as they blew Australia away in Dublin, while the Springboks survived another red card to overcome a battling Italy. Scotland were then booed off as they squandered a 21-0 lead against Argentina in a galling defeat to conclude the action on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Recommended

Autumn internationals schedule and results

(All times GMT)

Week one

Saturday 1 November

Week two

Saturday 8 November

Sunday 9 November

Week three

Saturday 15 November

Sunday 16 November

Week four

  • Wales v New Zealand – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm)
  • Ireland v South Africa – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (5.40pm)
  • France v Australia – Stade de France, Paris (8.10pm [9.10pm local])
  • Italy v Chile – Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa (8:10pm [9:10pm local])

Sunday 23 November

  • Scotland v Tonga – Murrayfield, Edinburgh (1.40pm)
  • England v Argentina – Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.10pm)

Week five

Saturday 29 November

  • Wales v South Africa – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (3.10pm)

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every game involving a Six Nations side – England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France or Italy – live on TNT Sports, with live streams also available via discovery+.

There will also be Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game on S4C and BBC iPlayer.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in