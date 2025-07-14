When do the British and Irish Lions play Australia? Full tour schedule, kick-off times and how to watch on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of the series against Australia
The British and Irish Lions tour is kicking into gear with the Test series set to get underway in Brisbane this weekend.
The quadrennial trip this year has headed for Australia for three Tests against the Wallabies which forms the jewels in the wider crown of a 10-match itinerary.
First formed in 1888, the Lions brings together the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland to take on the three Southern Hemisphere giants (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa) in turn at four year intervals.
This summer’s business opened with a one-off encounter with Argentina in Dublin as the touring side played in Ireland for the first time - though it was night for the Pumas as they secured their first win over the Lions. The Lions are, however, unbeaten since arriving on Australian soil.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tour.
When is the British and Irish Lions tour?
The British and Irish Lions tour began officially on Friday 20 June, when the Lions took on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It will conclude after the final Test in Sydney on Saturday 2 August.
What is the full schedule?
All matches kick off at 11am BST unless stated
- Friday 20 June - Lions 24-28 Argentina
- Saturday 28 June - Lions 54-7 Western Force
- Wednesday 2 July - Lions 52-12 Queensland Reds
- Saturday 5 July - Lions 21-10 NSW Waratahs
- Wednesday 9 July - Lions 36-24 Brumbies
- Saturday 12 July - Lions 48-0 Invitational AU & NZ
- Saturday 19 July - Lions v Australia, first Test, Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium)
- Tuesday 22 July - Lions v First Nations & Pasifika XV, Melbourne (Marvel Stadium)
- Saturday 26 July - Lions v Australia, second Test, Melbourne (Melbourne Cricket Ground/MCG)
- Saturday 2 August - Lions v Australia, third Test, Sydney (Accor Stadium)
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports, the broadcast partner of the British and Irish Lions. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go and NOW.
