( Getty Images )

England will look to sign off in style at the end of an encouraging year as they take on Argentina in their final November international.

A huge win over the All Blacks last week extended a winning run that now stretches to 10 matches for England, with Steve Borthwick’s side unbeaten at Twickenham this year. It leaves them in a buoyant mood as they conclude their efforts in 2025, though Borthwick will be wary to avoid any kind of comedown against a visiting team more than capable of bursting their bubble.

The Pumas have, of course, already tangled twice with their hosts this year, losing 2-0 on home soil in July against a side shorn of their British and Irish Lions contingent. While this will be a very different England, Argentina are significantly strengthened, too, and a stirring comeback against Scotland last week showed the considerable threat that they pose.

Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below