England and Australia kick off their Quilter Nations Series campaigns with an intriguing meeting in Twickenham.

The Wallabies stunned Steve Borthwick’s side last November and will have their eye on a repeat success after a number of encouraging performances in 2025.

But confidence is high in the home camp after an excellent summer tour of Argentina followed a promising Six Nations, with Borthwick able to welcome back his contingent of British and Irish Lions.

Can England kickstart their autumn with victory with clashes against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina to come?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Australia?

England vs Australia is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday 1 November at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2pm BST. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Steve Borthwick names an intriguing looking England side, balancing some of those who went well on the two-Test tour of Argentina with returning British and Irish Lions. Fin Baxter, Jamie George and Joe Heyes start in the front row with three Lions held in reserve, while Bath teammates Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill are deployed either side of Ben Earl in an athletic back row.

Tommy Freeman continues his education in the centres as the Northampton back wears 13, while George Ford is chosen ahead of Fin Smith and Marcus Smith at fly half. Freddie Steward starts at full-back and there are six Lions, including Henry Pollock and a fit-again Tom Curry, on the bench.

Australia are without Europe-based standouts including new Exeter duo Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper, with this game falling outside of the Test window in which clubs must make players available. Tane Edmed continues at fly half with Carter Gordon, lured back from the NRL ahead of this campaign, not yet fit to return to action, while Hunter Paisami partners Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii in the centres.

Taniela Tupou starts on the tighthead ahead of Allan Alaalatoa, while Hamish Stewart provides playmaking cover among the replacements.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes; 4 Maro Itoje (capt.), 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Guy Pepper, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Tommy Freeman, 14 Tom Roebuck; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Tom Curry, 21 Henry Pollock; 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Fin Smith.

Australia XV: 1 Angus Bell, 2 Billy Pollard, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Nick Frost, 5 Jeremy Williams; 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 8 Harry Wilson (capt.); 9 Jake Gordon, 10 Tane Edmed; 11 Harry Potter, 12 Hunter Paisami, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 14 Max Jorgensen; 15 Andrew Kellaway.

Replacements: 16 Josh Nasser, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Nick Champion de Crespigny; 21 Ryan Lonergan, 22 Hamish Stewart, 23 Filipo Daugunu.