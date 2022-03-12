England vs Ireland LIVE: Six Nations 2022 latest score after England red card shown to Charlie Ewels
Six Nations 2022 live updates as England and Ireland battle to stay in the tournament title hunt at Twickenham
Follow live coverage as England meet Ireland in a crunch Six Nations clash at Twickenham today.
Both sides meet knowing it is win or go home with the victors on Saturday going on into the final weekend with a chance of claiming the 2022 title.
England stand at a critical juncture - victory would place them on a title collision course with Grand Slam-chasing France, but defeat would revive memories of last year’s fifth-placed finish and usher in another failed campaign. Sam Simmonds starts in place of Alex Dombrandt at No 8 while Joe Marchant is preferred ahead of Elliot Daly at outside centre. Maro Itoje’s fitness was a concern, with the influential second row missing Friday’s captain’s run with illness, but he recovered in time to be passed fit to play.
Andy Farrell’s men were edged 30-24 by France in round two, but could still claim the title with wins this week and next and welcome back captain Johnny Sexton at fly-half to help them do it. Prop Cian Healy makes his first start of this year’s tournament while Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Bundee Aki and James Ryan also return.
Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Twickenham:
A piece of unwanted history for Charlie Ewels
The second Irish try
Here is the second Ireland score. Sharp work from Jamison Gibson-Park after England had infringed and Hugo Keenan went over.
HALF TIME: ENGLAND 9-15 IRELAND
Well, Charlie Ewels’ memories of today won’t fill much of his autobiography. The England second row spent just 82 seconds on the pitch before being given his marching orders by Mathieu Raynal, with Ewels paying for his upright technique in tackling James Ryan, a head-on-head collision resulting in a red card. It was accidental, of course, but they are the rules.
When James Lowe finished off a lovely Ireland try down the left soon after, it felt like it might turn into a romp, but England have fought back into it. They’ve been aggressive and niggly in all facets, and the scrum has been dominant, with Ellis Genge bristling.
But a second Irish try arrived before half-time and 78-and-a-half minutes is an awfully long time to defend with only 14 players. Ireland will be confident they can make their advantage count after the resumption.
HALF TIME: ENGLAND 9-15 IRELAND
PENALTY! ENGLAND 9-15 Ireland (Marcus Smith penalty, 40 minutes)
He does, it is, and off the two players go, England traipsing, Ireland full of energy.
England 6-15 Ireland, 39 minutes
What work from Jack Nowell! It’s a perfect restart from England, and Andrew Conway is on his heels as an onrushing Nowell snatches it from him in the air.
England attack with clever flourishes, including a nice delayed connection between great Harlequins mates Marcus Smith and Alex Dombrandt, and some Irish misdeeds on the floor are penalised. Marcus Smith will, you’d think, pop this through from bang in front and that’ll be that for the first 40 minutes...
TRY! England 6-15 IRELAND (Hugo Keenan try, 37 minutes)
Ireland play quickly twice and have a second try! They are first awarded a free kick at the lineout, which Iain Henderson taps and rumbles, brought to floor five out. Ellis Genge ends an Irish carrier with a chiropractic hit to the ribs, but England are then offside two phases later.
Jamison Gibson-Park spots the opportunity to the right, wastes little time tapping and Hugo Keenan takes the space on offer to score between English bodies clutching at him. Johnny Sexton converts.
England 6-8 Ireland, 35 minutes
Itoje now connects high on Garry Ringrose as he shuts down the edge, and that’ll be penalty advantage for Ireland. Dan Sheehan nearly puts Max Malins in difficulty with a shimmy, but English hands get to the ball on the floor so back Mathieu Raynal will bring Ireland for their penalty.
No further sanction required, but Itoje did snare Ringrose over the shoulder as the centre stepped. Ireland return to the England 22.
England 6-8 Ireland, 34 minutes
Ireland chase hard after the restart and nearly engulf Maro Itoje, but the England second row, playing without his scrum cap, intriguingly, gets to ground.
Harry Randall’s boxed clearance is a good’un, but Jack Nowell stumbles over a retreating Irish player and Hugo Keenan claims. Ireland’s attempt grubber through is blocked over the touchline.
PENALTY! ENGLAND 6-8 Ireland (Marcus Smith penalty, 33 minutes)
No mistake on this occasion from the England fly-half. Improbably, England trail by just two points.
