England face a difficult test in their Rugby World Cup semi-final as they take on the reigning world champions South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday. Steve Borthwick’s men have been slowly building their way through the tournament backed by a solid kick-and-chase game that has seen them defeat all five of their opponents so far.

There most recent victory, over Fiji in the quarter-final, was England’s most confident performance but they have improvements to make if they are going to get past the Springboks in what will surely be a blockbuster encounter. Borthwick is naming his team today with Owen Farrell expected to start at fly-half again over George Ford and Freddie Steward set to slot back in at full-back in place of Marcus Smith.

South Africa, meanwhile, are on cloud nine following their hard-fought quarter-final against tournament hosts France. They snuck through to the final four with a 29-28 win and are now the favourites to lift the trophy in successive competitions. Will England be able to stop them?

Follow along for all the team news and updates plus get all the latest odds and tips right here: