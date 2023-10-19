Rugby World Cup news LIVE: Latest updates as Steve Borthwick names England team to face South Africa
The semi-final matches kick off with Argentina v New Zealand on Friday night
England face a difficult test in their Rugby World Cup semi-final as they take on the reigning world champions South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Saturday. Steve Borthwick’s men have been slowly building their way through the tournament backed by a solid kick-and-chase game that has seen them defeat all five of their opponents so far.
There most recent victory, over Fiji in the quarter-final, was England’s most confident performance but they have improvements to make if they are going to get past the Springboks in what will surely be a blockbuster encounter. Borthwick is naming his team today with Owen Farrell expected to start at fly-half again over George Ford and Freddie Steward set to slot back in at full-back in place of Marcus Smith.
South Africa, meanwhile, are on cloud nine following their hard-fought quarter-final against tournament hosts France. They snuck through to the final four with a 29-28 win and are now the favourites to lift the trophy in successive competitions. Will England be able to stop them?
All Blacks determined to face the Pumas
Defence coach Scott McLeod said the All Blacks were determined to get their preparations right for the semi-final with the Pumas at the Stade de France.
“I thought last week our detail, our energy and our focus was top class and it gave the players confidence to go out and execute that under pressure,” McLeod said. “In 2019, we didn’t do that as well in our week leading into England, and it’s not necessarily the opposition it’s just the quality of what we put into the week.
“Our captain Kieran Read couldn’t train and there were disruptions. So we have to make sure that we don’t have those disruptions and we build the week with the quality and the focus that we did last week. And we respect Argentina, they are a different beast to Ireland and we will slowly build the week. We have to get excited about that and we will.”
In the minutes after a thrilling, thumping quarter-final in Marseille, the Stade Velodrome DJ reached into his record collection and plucked out some early Eighties Elton John. It felt like an appropriate soundtrack. On a weekend where Wales, Ireland and France faded away, England – somehow, some way – are still standing.
Talk of a hemispheric shift proved premature, with a southern sweep elsewhere leaving Steve Borthwick’s side the only unbeaten outfit left in this odd World Cup. A team that once never could have hoped to win now find themselves in the final four; the Six Nations’ hopes at this tournament rest, almost unfathomably, with England.
Not that one would expect too many Welsh, Irish or French supporters to seek comfort in an embrace of white cotton. For France and Ireland, particularly, it will rankle to have used the last four years so brilliantly to build a contender and find that it is England’s rushed construction that has endured. There is still every chance that Borthwick’s new-build comes crashing down once subjected to a Springboks storm, but so far England have proved, just about, up to code.
The mind games began on Sunday night. South Africa had just booked their place in the last four of the Rugby World Cup, pipping France in an instant classic in Paris, and the Springboks’ director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, was straight on social media to start his game week stirring.
As Erasmus searched for England Rugby’s account on X, formerly Twitter, and clicked the follow button, he knew he would be noticed. At the time of writing, South Africa’s opponents on Saturday are the only account that Erasmus follows. The 50-year-old has form – before Ireland and Scotland’s decisive Pool B encounter, the two Celtic nations were the sole occupiers of the coach’s ‘following’ feed.
Such social media tomfoolery will matter little come Saturday but speaks to Erasmus’s unique approach to life and rugby. The architect of South Africa’s World Cup triumph four years ago as head coach, Erasmus has since stepped up into a directorial role, with former assistant Jacques Nienaber taking on head coach duties.
Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, has predicted the entire England team for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final as the mind games continue ahead of a rematch of the 2019 tournament final.
Erasmus was speaking to the media for a second consecutive day at the start of semi-final week at a press conference in Presles, 30 kilometres north of Paris.
Neither side is due to name their squad for the last four encounter until Thursday, but the former Springboks head coach arrived with a provisional fifteen he thought Steve Borthwick would be considering on a bit of paper.
Ireland and New Zealand played out the greatest Rugby World Cup quarter-final of all time, which ended with 37 phases of Irish agony, and yet it took just 24 hours for that game to be bettered by France and South Africa.
It may not have been quite 37 phases, but France’s own final stand – desperately, fruitlessly searching for that decisive score to overcome the inevitable as the clock turns red – ended the same, heartbreaking way. French bodies dropped to the turf in despair, almost exactly mirroring their Irish counterparts from 24 hours earlier, and a southern hemisphere nation celebrated the ongoing World Cup domination over a northern hemisphere titan.
It’s safe to say that no stadium in history has hosted two better games of rugby in the space of one weekend than we’ve been treated to at the Stade de France. It’s also highly likely that no venue has ever witnessed two such incredible occasions, regardless of the sport, in as many days.
Experience will benefit South Africa says Nienaber
“This may not have much significance, but the fact remains that these players have been here before, and they know what it will take to defeat a top-quality team such as England,” explained Nienaber.
“Competition for places in the team is very tight and the coaches had a few in depth discussions before finalising the team.
“We have players like Lukhanyo Am, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Jasper Wiese, Jean Kleyn, and the list goes on, who are all good enough to be in this team and would have fitted in and done the job just well as the other players.
“But we can only select 23 and everyone in this group is aligned and understands that the country comes first. We are playing for our friends, family and the 60 million people at home who have been supporting us through thick and thin and we are determined to continue giving them hope and something to smile about.”
South Africa XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach; 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie Le Roux.
Jacques Nienaber on his Springboks side
“We’ve been building a quality Rugby World Cup squad for the last few years so that we could be in this position going into the knockout matches,” said South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber.
“We have a squad of 33 players, all of whom are very closely matched in terms of their skill and quality of play which made it tempting to make changes this week and it was tough to select this group both last week and this week.
“But we feel it’s now time to go with the players in the squad who we believe are in their best form.”
South Africa have named an unchanged side for their Rugby World Cup semi-final against England.
After pipping France in Paris last week, Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have kept faith with the same starting line-up and bench.
With 895 caps within the 23, it is the most experienced Springboks side in history, while this is only the second time since Erasmus and Nienaber’s arrival in 2018 that they have named an unchanged team.
Rugby World Cup news
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Rugby World Cup.
Steve Borthwick is going to name his matchday squad for England’s semi-final outing against South Africa later today as the hype starts to build up for the final few knockout matches of the 2023 tournament.
Argentina take on New Zealand in the first semi-final this Friday and the starting XVs were announced for that match yesterday. South Africa have already chosen their team for Saturday’s clash with England, picking an unchanged side from the one that defeated France last time out.
Throughout the day, we’ll have all the updates and latest news from France so stick around.
