England get their Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign underway on Friday, when they face the USA at the Stadium of Light, looking to set down a marker for their rivals.

John Mitchell’s side are favourites to lift the trophy next month, but they know they will have to hit the ground running against a side who won the first ever World Cup back in 1991.

They were also runners-up in 1994, as England won their first title, and again in 1998 as New Zealand won the tournament for the first time.

Their best finish since then was fourth place in 2017, and they are certainly not the force they once were, but England won’t be taking anything for granted, especially in the first match of the tournament.

England vs USA prediction: Red Roses to signal their intent

The Red Roses have named the same side for the game, as the one that crushed France 40-6 in their final warm-up match almost two weeks ago, when they scored an impressive six tries.

The key to England’s success in recent years has been their consistency, and with over 1100 international caps between the matchday squad, they have the experience as well as the quality.

It’s not a surprise that the rugby betting sites are all backing England, but to see betting odds of 1/1000 is pretty rare! You can get 80/1 on a USA win and 100/1 on a draw at the home of Premier League side Sunderland.

The Red Roses have won their last 20 matches against the USA, their only defeat coming way back in 1981, when they met for the first time, in the first World Cup Final.

The Eagles ran out 19-6 winners at Cardiff Arms Park to lift the inaugural trophy, but the gap between the sides has grown wider ever since.

Their last meeting came in September last year, when they met in Vancouver, Canada, in the WXV tournament. England ran out 61-21 winners, scoring nine tries, as they went on to win the tournament, while the USA finished winless.

As you can imagine, we have to get creative to give you anything worth betting on, and the best options seem to be the winning margin offers.

The fact that England are on a 27-match unbeaten run and beat France by 34 points and Spain by 90 in their last two matches should give you an idea of their dominance.

England vs USA prediction 1: England to win by 51-60 points - 11/4 BoyleSports

England vs USA tips: Look for Atkins-Davies late on

When it comes to looking at the try scorer options, the odds are pretty low as betting sites are all backing England to score plenty.

Even Lark Atkin-Davies, who starts the match on the bench, is 8/13 to score at any time. She scored two late tries in the recent win over France, and you can get 15/2 on her scoring last again on Friday, which seems like a good price.

The 30-year-old made her England debut 10 years ago against the USA, so it seems fitting to be celebrating in this one.

England vs USA prediction 2: Lark Atkin-Davies to score the last try - 15/2 William Hill

England vs USA betting offers

