Finn Russell signs new contract at Bath following Premiership final win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British and Irish Lions fly-half Finn Russell has penned a new three-year contract at Bath after helping secure their first Premiership title in 29 years.

The Scotland captain kicked 32 points and assisted Max Ojomoh for his try as Bath ground out a tense 23-21 win over Leicester Tigers, avenging Premiership final heartache from the season prior at Twickenham.

Russell, 32, has been integral to the side since his arrival from Racing 92 in 2023, also helping guide Bath to the European Challenge Cup in a remarkable season of success.

"I have loved my time here at Bath," Russell told the club’s official website. “It's a great team and a great club.”

"We've come a long way over the last couple of years, and I am really looking forward to staying here and seeing what the club can achieve.

"The fans have been outstanding since I got here. We've had some big results at home and that's just our way of giving back to the fans and trying to represent them in the right way."

Russell has 45 appearances for the club under his belt for Bath, scoring 420 points in that time, including four tries.

His new deal means he remains one of the league’s best-paid players, reportedly earning £1m a season as Bath’s non-salary cap player.

Tying their top talent down, Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan is delighted to keep the services of one of the “world’s best” at his disposal.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

"It's amazing news,” Van Graan said. “Finn is one of the world's best 10s, a player who performs in the big moments and more importantly he's an incredible team man and a family man.

"He is one of the lads, his training is exceptional, and he's added so much to our group. It's great that he'll be staying on at Bath Rugby and continuing his journey with the Blue, Black and White."

Russell has joined up with Andy Farrell’s Lions squad ahead of their summer’s series in Australia, with a pre-tour in Argentina kicking off on Friday.