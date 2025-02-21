Finn Russell’s Calcutta Cup availability delights Scotland co-captain Rory Darge
Russell has been passed fit to start Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown at the Allianz Stadium after recovering from a nasty head knock.
Rory Darge says it is “massive” to have fellow co-captain Finn Russell available to aid Scotland’s pursuit of Calcutta Cup history.
Gregor Townsend’s side are bidding to continue their recent domination against rivals England by recording an unprecedented fifth consecutive win in the fixture.
Influential fly-half Russell has been passed fit to start Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown at the Allianz Stadium after recovering from a nasty head knock suffered in his country’s round-two loss to Ireland.
Glasgow flanker Darge, who is preparing for the first Twickenham outing of his career, said: “Finn plays a lot of his best rugby in a Scotland shirt.
“He’s played lots and lots of games for us now, so it will be big having him back.
“It’s massive isn’t it? He’s obviously world-class, great to play with and really important to us as a team, so delighted that he’s fit.
“It’s a big boost. He has so much experience playing for Scotland and his talent speaks for itself.”