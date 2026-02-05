Is France vs Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France host Ireland in a potentially pivotal opening clash to the 2026 Six Nations.

The first fixture held on a Thursday in competition history brings together two sides that have split the last four titles, and both begin again with aspirations of lifting the trophy.

An injury-hit Ireland know their depth will be tested as they travel to Paris as part of a tough itinerary that also includes a trip to Twickenham in round three.

France, meanwhile, will know they cannot afford an early stumble if they are to defend their title.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is France vs Ireland?

France vs Ireland is due to kick off at 8.10pm GMT on Thursday 5 February at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.20pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Antoine Dupont returns to international action for the first time since tearing his ACL in this fixture last year, with the scrum half paired with Matthieu Jalibert in the absence of Romain Ntamack. Jalibert is one of four Bordeaux Begles backs selected, with Yoram Moefana and Nicolas Depoortere trusted in midfield.

Up front, Dorian Aldegheri is stationed at tighthead following the sad retirement of Uini Atonio, while it is a sizeable French back five even with Emmanuel Meafou withheld as part of a six forwards to two backs bench split.

The Prendergast brothers start a Test together for the first time, with younger brother Sam earning first crack in the No 10 shirt and elder brother Cian rewarded for good form for club Connacht and country this season in the back row. Tadhg Furlong has lost his race to be fit, leaving Thomas Clarkson to start on the tighthead, while Jeremy Loughman will face a tough test on the opposite side following a raft of loosehead injuries.

Jacob Stockdale, back to his best of late at Ulster, displaces James Lowe on the left wing as part of a back three that also includes Tommy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne. Andy Farrell matches Fabien Galthie with a six/two split among his replacements.

Line-ups

France XV: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Dorian Aldegheri; 4 Charles Ollivon, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Oscar Jegou, 8 Anthony Jelonch; 9 Antoine Dupont (capt.), 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 14 Theo Attissogbe; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Hugo Auradou, 20 Emmanuel Meafou, 21 Lenni Nouchi; 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Kalvin Gourgues.

Ireland XV: 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Thomas Clarkson; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Cian Prendergast, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 Jacob Stockdale, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Jamie Osborne.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Michael Milne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Nick Timoney; 22 Craig Casey, 23 Jack Crowley.