France v South Africa live: Rugby heavyweights renew hostilities in mouth-watering grudge match
Two years on from a captivating World Cup quarter-final, the pair return to Paris for a mouthwatering meeting
France and South Africa collide in a mouthwatering meeting of international heavyweights two years on from a thrilling Rugby World Cup quarter-final.
The pair renew hostilities in Paris after contesting a sensational last-eight encounter at the Stade de France in 2023, with the Springboks pipping the hosts by a single point on their way to consecutive competition crowns. A game played with remarkable intensity and accuracy underlined the fine margins that decide top Tests at the elite level, and this clash between the Six Nations champions and back-to-back Rugby Championship winners could thrill again.
Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi earns his 100th cap in a settled side that beat Japan in their November opener last week, while this is the start of France’s Quilter Nations Series campaign. With Antoine Dupont still absent due to injury, veteran centre Gael Fickou leads Les Bleus — can they gain a measure of revenge against their 2023 conquerors?
Follow all of the latest from the Stade de France with our live blog below:
Fabien Galthie piles praise on Springboks
France head coach Fabien Galthie suggested this week that South Africa’s current crop might just be the best team ever as he piled praise on his side’s opponents.
“South Africa are the best team in the world, perhaps even the best that has ever existed,” Galthie effused. “They have fifteen players chasing us. On the ground and in the air, they're a team of hunters. How do we avoid being hunted and become hunters? That's what we've been working on, that's what's at stake on Saturday.”
Siya Kolisi to earn 100th cap as Springboks reveal team for colossal France clash
Siya Kolisi will win his 100th cap this evening, skippering a settled Springboks side from the back row:
Siya Kolisi to earn 100th cap as Springboks reveal team for colossal France clash
France out for revenge?
Some of the French squad have played down the revenge angle this week, but scrum half Maxime Lucu certainly remembers the feelings of 2023.
"It was our World Cup and they came and stole it off us. It was such a great game," Lucu told EPCR this week. "We can't wait to take them on. They're back-to-back world champions. Everything's set up perfectly for a great game."
Two years ago...
It’s probably worth a look back to that night two years ago in Paris, and an instant classic of a quarter-final that punctured the hopes and dreams of the host nation. While I was in Marseille dealing with the fallout of England’s win over Fiji, Luke Baker was lucky enough to enjoy a magical evening at the Stade de France.
France suffer painful symmetry with Ireland as Springboks continue southern dominance
France vs South Africa is a battle of the best — and one factor could give the Springboks the edge
Yes, this could, nay should, be very, very good indeed. By just about every metric you’d currently consider France and South Africa the two international men’s rugby teams in the world - let us hope it lives up to that billing:
The one factor that could give the Springboks an edge in France grudge match
France vs South Africa live
Well isn’t this rather tasty? Two years on from a captivating World Cup quarter-final, France and South Africa meet again at the Stade de France in a collision of Six Nations and Rugby Championship winners that could prove a colossal clash. Can the hosts get revenge on the Springboks?
Kick off is at 8.10pm GMT.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments