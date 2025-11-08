Siya Kolisi will win his 100th cap for South Africa ( Getty Images )

France and South Africa collide in a mouthwatering meeting of international heavyweights two years on from a thrilling Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

The pair renew hostilities in Paris after contesting a sensational last-eight encounter at the Stade de France in 2023, with the Springboks pipping the hosts by a single point on their way to consecutive competition crowns. A game played with remarkable intensity and accuracy underlined the fine margins that decide top Tests at the elite level, and this clash between the Six Nations champions and back-to-back Rugby Championship winners could thrill again.

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi earns his 100th cap in a settled side that beat Japan in their November opener last week, while this is the start of France’s Quilter Nations Series campaign. With Antoine Dupont still absent due to injury, veteran centre Gael Fickou leads Les Bleus — can they gain a measure of revenge against their 2023 conquerors?

Follow all of the latest from the Stade de France with our live blog below: