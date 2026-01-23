George Furbank and Greg Fisilau named in England’s Six Nations squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Furbank has been named in England’s squad for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations with Greg Fisilau also included as one of three uncapped players.

Furbank is present in a 36-man group despite having been limited to just four senior appearances for Northampton this season because of a niggling calf problem, with a start against Sale on December 20 his most recent outing.

The 29-year-old was England’s first-choice full-back until suffering a broken arm in December 2024, with the last of his 14 caps being won against Japan a month earlier.

“George is back on the grass and will be involved in some game-time for Northampton this weekend,” head coach Steve Borthwick said.

“It’s been a while since he was in the squad but he’s a super player, a 15 who also offers 10 cover.

“He has a great understanding of the backs given the number that come from Northampton, so I’m delighted to be able to select him.”

Fisilau is rewarded for his blockbuster form for Exeter by being given the chance to compete with Ben Earl and Chandler Cunningham-South for the number eight duties, while uncapped props Billy Sela and Emmanuel Iyogun also feature.

“Exeter have been outstanding and Greg’s work-rate is absolutely exceptional,” Borthwick said.

“The number of carries he makes and his ability to win the gainline and carry tight and wide. He has that athleticism and skill-set. He also has great hands, linking very well.

“He gives us more number eight cover, but he can play in other positions across that back row. A very talented, athletic rugby player.”

Sela helps fill the void created by the absence of Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour, who will miss the entire Six Nations because of respective Achilles and shoulder injuries.

Joe Heyes will follow up his breakthrough 2025 by entering the tournament as first choice in the position, while there is also a recall for veteran Trevor Davison.

Iyogun is needed as cover for foot-injury victim Fin Baxter, who is among a group of players who will be spending the pre-Six Nations camp in Girona in rehabilitation in the hope of being involved in the early rounds.

Borthwick said: “Regarding the props, would we want all the props fit and available that we had playing in the autumn? Yes. Is it the disruption we asked for? No. But have we planned for this? Yes.

“We have always known the depth chart, always known which players were on it, and we know who is ready to come in.

“I’m confident that we are going to continue to build even more depth over the next seven, eight weeks.”

Centre Ollie Lawrence (knee) and Fin Smith (calf) are also among those who will be receiving treatment next week.