Strength in depth key for England: What we learned from win over Australia

England launched their autumn campaign with a comprehensive 25-7 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium that extended their winning run to eight successive Tests.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things learned from an encouraging afternoon for Steve Borthwick’s men.

Borthwick’s bomb squad detonates

South Africa’s ‘bomb squad’ strategy of loading the bench with forwards and then unleashing them en masse proved decisive for England as they brought on five British and Irish Lions with half an hour left to overwhelm Australia. It had the desired effect with the extra heft up front turning the tide and bringing the experience of seasoned veterans such as Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ellis Genge to bear at a key stage of the game. Expect head coach Steve Borthwick to revisit a tactic that has been made possible by the squad’s growing depth.

Pollock steals the show

Henry Pollock was among the five Lions to enter the fray and he proved once again why he is box office. The rising star of English rugby, sporting his new peroxide hair style, knows where the cameras are but is equally savvy at sniffing out opportunities on the field with his pivotal 59th-minute try underlining his timing, skill and athleticism. At that point it was his third touch down in only 36 minutes as a Test player – some record for a 20-year-old who is intent on proving his stellar debut season is just the beginning. His entrance brought energy and unpredictability to England’s game, making him a valuable asset as the countdown to the 2027 World Cup continues.

More spark needed

England created four tries in their first victory over one of the southern hemisphere big three since 2022, yet even allowing for the damp conditions their attack never truly fired. Too many chances went unfinished, two of their tries came as a result of box kicks that capitalised on Tom Roebuck’s strength in the air and one was supplied by a powerful maul. Kicking has become a key offensive weapon for every team but there was also a lack of intent to move the ball that meant the likes of wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – who was electric on the few occasions he was let off the leash – was underused. Lee Blackett, England’s highly-rated attack coach who has just taken on the job full-time, will be aiming for greater variety in the rest of the autumn.

Freeman’s learning curve

The jury remains out on Tommy Freeman’s conversion from wing to outside centre. At times during his second Test start in the number 13 jersey, his finishing instincts proved a hindrance as he chose to back himself rather than spread the ball. Against Australia the free-scoring Northampton star looked what he is – a wing playing in midfield – and as one of the most dangerous players to have emerged from these shores in recent times, it is essential that England fully capitalise o his skills. Defensively he was never really tested by an Australia side lacking in ideas and there are tougher tests to come this autumn.

On the rise

Victory over Australia adds to the sense that England are building nicely this year, putting a disappointing 2024 behind them to lay some foundations for the next World Cup. Four consecutive wins in the Six Nations after losing to Ireland in the opener and a successful summer tour to Argentina and the USA have generated momentum that will be tested to the full when New Zealand arrive at Twickenham on November 15. A powerful pack, strong defence, genuine depth and X-factor in abundance provide hope for Australia 2027.