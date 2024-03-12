England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out of France clash due to concussion symptoms

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled out of England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France on Saturday after self-reporting symptoms of concussion.

Feyi-Waboso took a head knock in the 23-22 victory over Ireland in round four that has revived England’s title hopes and, while he finished the match, he later began to feel the effects of a possible concussion.

We don’t take any risks with that sort of stuff England attack coach Richard Wigglesworth

The electric 21-year-old wing was a likely starter in the climax to the tournament in Lyon after making an impact on his full debut against Andy Farrell’s men.

“Manny felt a bit groggy, so he is unfortunately ruled out of the game, but we don’t take any risks with that sort of stuff,” attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said.