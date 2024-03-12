England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out of France clash due to concussion symptoms
Feyi-Waboso took a head knock in the win over Ireland.
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has been ruled out of England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with France on Saturday after self-reporting symptoms of concussion.
Feyi-Waboso took a head knock in the 23-22 victory over Ireland in round four that has revived England’s title hopes and, while he finished the match, he later began to feel the effects of a possible concussion.
The electric 21-year-old wing was a likely starter in the climax to the tournament in Lyon after making an impact on his full debut against Andy Farrell’s men.
“Manny felt a bit groggy, so he is unfortunately ruled out of the game, but we don’t take any risks with that sort of stuff,” attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said.