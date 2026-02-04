Immanuel Feyi-Waboso reminds England World Cup-winner Jason Robinson of himself

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Robinson sees a player cast in his own image as he looks forward to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso providing the fireworks for England’s Guinness Six Nations title challenge.

Rugby league great and England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield first made the comparison during the autumn, insisting that Feyi-Waboso has the same explosive power and speed as cross-code star Robinson.

And the 2003 World Cup-winner believes the Exeter wing’s finishing instincts – he has run in seven tries in 13 appearances – make him an important weapon for the Championship.

“There are a few flyers in the England team but I do love Manny Feyi-Waboso. He’s an exciting player and he reminds me a little bit of myself back in the day,” Robinson said.

“He’s really quick, he’s strong, he breaks the tackle and he builds momentum. He certainly can finish and score tries, so he’s a key player.”

Expectation grips Allianz Stadium whenever Feyi-Waboso touches the ball and in Henry Pollock, Robinson sees another electric rookie with the skills to set the game alight.

All five of Pollock’s caps have been won as a dynamic and high-energy reinforcement off the bench and the 21-year-old continues in that role for Saturday’s opener against Wales.

“Henry Pollock is outstanding at the moment. I’ve not seen for some time a forward who is as exciting as the backs,” Robinson said.

“He’s young, very skilful, very strong, very quick and actually he doesn’t really care. He’s bit of a character and one of the greatest things is that he’s delivering on the big stage.”

Marcus Smith is also on the bench for Wales’ visit to Twickenham, with the free-spirited Harlequins playmaker covering fly-half and full-back.

Smith has slipped behind George Ford and Fin Smith in the hierarchy for the number 10 jersey, but former England full-back Robinson does not view him as a Test option in the number 15 jersey.

“It’s a position that he’s played all his career and it’s a position that he probably feels most comfortable in.

“He’s been playing full-back but as somebody who’s played there for a few years, he’s not a 15.

“There’s a lot more to do in that 15 position that he wouldn’t naturally cover, especially in defence. Defensively it’s massive because you’ve got to work really well with your wingers.”

